စိတ်ပညာမစ်ရှင်- သတ္တုကြွယ်ဝသော ဂြိုဟ်သိမ်တစ်ခု၏ လျှို့ဝှက်ချက်များကို သော့ဖွင့်ခြင်း။

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft is set to embark on a groundbreaking mission to study a metal-rich asteroid, located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. As the first-ever mission of its kind, Psyche aims to provide scientists with valuable insights into the formation of rocky bodies within our solar system.

The asteroid, named Psyche, is believed to have a composition similar to the metal-rich interior of a planetesimal, a building block of a rocky planet that failed to fully form. By studying this asteroid up close, scientists hope to unravel the mysteries surrounding the origins of our solar system.

One intriguing aspect of the Psyche mission is that it could offer a different perspective on how solar system objects are formed. Unlike the rocks found on Mars, Venus, and Earth, Psyche’s surface shows a distinct lack of iron oxides. This could suggest that Psyche’s history and formation process differ from the standard stories of planetary formation.

To achieve its objectives, the Psyche spacecraft is equipped with three science instruments and a gravity science investigation. The magnetometer will search for evidence of an ancient magnetic field, providing clues to the asteroid’s composition. The gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer will help determine the chemical elements making up Psyche, while the multispectral imager will provide information on its mineral composition and topography.

In addition to its scientific instruments, Psyche will employ a highly efficient propulsion system powered by Hall-effect thrusters. These thrusters use electric and magnetic fields to accelerate charged atoms of xenon gas, creating propulsion. This will be the first time this type of propulsion system is used beyond the Moon, building upon technologies previously utilized by NASA’s Dawn mission.

The Psyche mission is a collaborative effort, drawing expertise and resources from NASA, universities, and industry. Led by principal investigator Lindy Elkins-Tanton from Arizona State University, the mission offers opportunities for students to participate and engage in science, engineering, and creative projects.

For those interested in following the mission’s progress, NASA provides various avenues for involvement. The “get involved” webpage offers activities, internships, and educational resources, while social media platforms provide regular updates. The mission website and NASA’s Eyes on the Solar System tool offer additional information and real-time tracking of the spacecraft.

With its launch date set for October 12, 2023, the Psyche mission holds the promise of unraveling the secrets of a metal-rich asteroid. By exploring Psyche, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the violent collisions and accumulation of matter that led to the formation of planets like our own.

Source: NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration)