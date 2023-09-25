ရှေးခေတ် ဂြိုဟ်သိမ်နမူနာသည် ကမ္ဘာမြေပေါ် အောင်မြင်စွာ ဆင်းသက်လာခဲ့သည်။

လွန်ခဲ့သော နှစ်ပေါင်း 4.5 ဘီလီယံခန့်က ကျောက်တုံးများနှင့် ဖုန်မှုန့်များ ပါဝင်သော ဆေးတောင့်သည် ကမ္ဘာမြေပေါ်သို့ ဘေးကင်းစွာ ရောက်ရှိလာခဲ့သည်။ အလေးချိန် 250 ဂရမ်ရှိမည်ဟု ခန့်မှန်းရသည့် ဤမှတ်သားဖွယ်နမူနာကို နာဆာ၏ OSIRIS-REx အာကာသယာဉ်မှ 2020 ခုနှစ် အောက်တိုဘာလတွင် ဂြိုဟ်သိမ် Bennu မှ စုဆောင်းခဲ့သည်။ ဂြိုလ်ဖွဲ့စည်းပုံ၊ အော်ဂဲနစ်ဒြပ်ပေါင်းများ၏ မူလအစနှင့် ကမ္ဘာမြေပေါ်ရှိ သက်ရှိများ ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်စေရန် အထောက်အကူဖြစ်စေသော ရေရှိနေခြင်းတို့ကို အဖိုးတန် ထိုးထွင်းသိမြင်နိုင်စေမည်ဟု ယုံကြည်သောကြောင့် ဤနမူနာများကို လေ့လာရန် စိတ်အားထက်သန်နေကြသည်။

One of the significant benefits of studying this asteroid sample is the improved understanding it will provide regarding potentially hazardous asteroids that could pose a threat to Earth in the future. By analyzing Bennu’s composition and structure, scientists can refine their knowledge of asteroid behavior and develop better strategies for planetary defense.

Arizona တက္ကသိုလ်မှ OSIRIS-REx အတွက် အဓိက စုံစမ်းစစ်ဆေးသူ Dante Lauretta သည် ကျွန်ုပ်တို့၏ နေအဖွဲ့အစည်း၏ လျှို့ဝှက်ချက်များကို ပိုမိုနက်ရှိုင်းစွာ နက်နက်ရှိုင်းရှိုင်း ထိုးထွင်းသိမြင်နိုင်သော အခွင့်အရေးအတွက် စိတ်လှုပ်ရှားမိကြောင်း ဖော်ပြခဲ့သည်။ ဤနမူနာများကို ကမ္ဘာမြေသို့ ပို့ဆောင်ခြင်းသည် သိပ္ပံနည်းကျ ရှာဖွေတွေ့ရှိမှု၏ စာမျက်နှာသစ်၏ အစသာဖြစ်ကြောင်း ၎င်းက အလေးပေးပြောကြားခဲ့သည်။

နမူနာ ဆေးတောင့်ကို ဆင်းသက်ပြီး မကြာမီ ယာယီသန့်ရှင်းသော အခန်းသို့ လုံခြုံစွာ ပို့ဆောင်ခဲ့သည်။ အဖွဲ့သည် ဆေးတောင့်ကို ဂရုတစိုက် ခွဲထုတ်ပြီး ၎င်း၏ ပါဝင်ပစ္စည်းများကို ထုပ်ပိုးထားသည်။ နမူနာကို Utah မှ အလုံပိတ်ဗူးအတွင်းမှ Houston ရှိ NASA ၏ Johnson Space Center သို့ သယ်ယူသွားမည်ဖြစ်ပြီး၊ ကုသရေးသိပ္ပံပညာရှင်များသည် ကျောက်တုံးများနှင့် ဖုန်မှုန့်များကို ဂရုတစိုက်စစ်ဆေးခြင်း၊ အလေးချိန်နှင့် မှတ်တမ်းတင်ခြင်းတို့ကို ပြုလုပ်မည်ဖြစ်သည်။ ယင်းနောက် ဂြိုဟ်သိမ်နမူနာ၏ အစိတ်အပိုင်းများကို ထပ်မံခွဲခြမ်းစိတ်ဖြာရန်အတွက် ကမ္ဘာတစ်ဝှမ်းရှိ သိပ္ပံပညာရှင်များထံ ဖြန့်ဝေမည်ဖြစ်သည်။

This unprecedented opportunity to study a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid sample has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the origin of our solar system and the conditions that led to the existence of life on Earth. It represents a remarkable achievement in space exploration, showcasing the ingenuity and collaboration of the scientific community.

