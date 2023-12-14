New Research Challenges Previous Estimates of Methane Emissions in Arctic

A new study published in Geophysical Research Letters has found that small unmapped lakes in the Arctic are not emitting as much methane as previously believed. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, and understanding its emissions is crucial for addressing climate change. Previous research had estimated that these small lakes contributed about 40% of the region’s methane emissions. However, using high-resolution satellite and airborne imagery from NASA, researchers discovered that these unmapped lakes actually contribute only about 3% of the methane emissions in the Arctic.

The study’s lead researcher, Ethan D. Kyzivat, explains that although these small lakes take up a relatively small area, they have a disproportionate level of emissions. The new dataset allowed researchers to more accurately estimate the area covered by these lakes and consequently measure their emissions.

This new research contradicts previous estimates that were based on lower resolution data. The analysis of the aerial imagery showed that there are fewer small, unmapped lakes in the Arctic than previously thought, significantly reducing the cumulative methane emissions attributed to them.

In addition to challenging previous estimates, the study also uncovered double-counting of lakes as wetlands, which has inflated methane emission estimates for the region. The researchers believe that with the new findings of fewer small lakes, this double-counting issue is of smaller magnitude than previously believed.

The study’s findings also have implications for resolving the discrepancy between “bottom-up” and “top-down” estimates of methane emissions. The “bottom-up” method estimates emissions based on maps of the Earth, while the “top-down” method estimates emissions based on atmospheric measurements. The new data suggest that the bottom-up estimates should align more closely with the top-down estimates, bringing the two opposing viewpoints closer.

The researchers see this study as a proof of concept and plan to expand their methane modeling technique to other regions of the world. Understanding and accurately measuring methane emissions is crucial for developing effective strategies for mitigating climate change.