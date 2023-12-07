Scientists Discover Surprising Patterns in Embryo Development

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the University of California San Diego, the University of Dundee, and Harvard University have uncovered unexpected findings regarding gastrulation in chick embryos. Gastrulation is the process by which an embryo transitions from a single layer of cells to a multilayered structure called a gastrula.

Led by UC San Diego Assistant Professor of Physics, Mattia Serra, the team combined theoretical and experimental science to create a mathematical model that accurately predicted the complex cell movements during chick embryo gastrulation. This marks the first self-organizing mathematical model to successfully reproduce these flows.

Through experimental manipulation of the model, the researchers discovered that the cell movements produced patterns not observed in chicks but seen in fish and frogs. To confirm this finding, the model’s predictions were replicated in the lab with live chick embryos, resulting in the manifestation of gastrulation flows typically found in fish and frogs.

This surprising outcome suggests that, despite living in different environments, there may be shared self-organizing principles in gastrulation among fish, frogs, and chicks during the early stages of embryo development. The researchers hypothesize that evolutionary pressures over time may have influenced the parameters and initial conditions of gastrulation in these species.

Moving forward, Serra and his team aim to explore additional mechanisms that contribute to self-organizing patterns on an embryo scale. Their findings have the potential to impact biomaterials design and regenerative medicine, with the ultimate goal of promoting longer and healthier human lives.

This groundbreaking research, published in Science Advances, opens up exciting possibilities for understanding the complexity of embryonic development and its implications for various fields of study.