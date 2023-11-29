Amidst the excitement surrounding the simultaneous releases of Sonic Superstars and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, it quickly became evident that one of these iconic 2D platformers had emerged as the clear winner. While Super Mario Bros. Wonder shattered sales records and secured its place as the fastest-selling Mario game of all time with a staggering 4.3 million copies sold in just two weeks, Sonic Superstars fell short of Sega’s expectations.

In a recent financial report, Sega boss Haruki Satomi acknowledged that Sonic Superstars had a “slightly weaker start than we had anticipated.” When pressed on the reason for this lackluster performance during an investor-focused Q&A session, Satomi attributed it to the impact of other major titles released around the same time, without directly naming Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

However, the influence of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Sonic Superstars is not entirely surprising. Nintendo Switch owners, in particular, gravitated towards the latest Mario installment, leaving Sonic Superstars struggling to generate significant interest across other platforms. Moreover, the October release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5 and the ongoing popularity of other recent game releases, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty, may have further diverted players’ attention.

Satomi remains optimistic about Sonic Superstars’ potential for success. He emphasized that the holiday season, particularly the months of November and December, historically brings strong sales for Sonic IPs. Sega plans to ramp up promotions during this crucial period, with over 90% of the game’s marketing budget allocated for the Thanksgiving and holiday season.

Another factor that could significantly impact Sonic Superstars’ sales is the release of the highly anticipated third Sonic movie, scheduled for December 2024. Nintendo has previously stated that the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie boosted sales for all things Mario. Sega hopes for a similar effect with Sonic Superstars.

As Sega continues its marketing efforts and prepares for the release of the third movie, the company faces the challenge of convincing fans to give Sonic Superstars a chance. Early reviews, such as IGN’s 7/10 rating, commend certain aspects of the game but highlight its mixed reception due to both promising and questionable new features.

Despite a somewhat lackluster start, Sonic’s enduring popularity and Sega’s ongoing efforts to expand the franchise’s reach inspire optimism for Sonic Superstars’ future success. Only time will tell if Sonic can rise to the occasion and reclaim its glory in the competitive world of gaming.

