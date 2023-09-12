Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

Aħbarijiet

Il-Membri tal-Programm Insider tal-Xbox Jistgħu Jingħaqdu ma' Closed Beta għall-Annimali tal-Partit

ByMampho Brescia

Settembru 12, 2023
Il-Membri tal-Programm Insider tal-Xbox Jistgħu Jingħaqdu ma' Closed Beta għall-Annimali tal-Partit

Microsoft has announced that members of the Xbox Insider program will have the opportunity to participate in a closed beta test for the upcoming multiplayer game, Party Animals. The closed beta will allow players to experience the party-themed game before its official launch next week.

Starting on Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific time, Xbox Insider members can apply for the closed beta by launching the Xbox Insider Hub app on their console. From there, they can select the Party Animals Playtest under Previews, and then join the beta. The closed beta will end on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:59 a.m. Pacific time.

Once accepted into the closed beta, participants will receive a notification on their Xbox console when the beta test begins. They can then navigate to the Xbox Insider Hub app and select Show in Store to download the beta client.

Party Animals offers players the opportunity to battle with or against friends in a variety of game modes. Players can choose from a diverse cast of adorable animals and compete to be the last one standing in this competitive brawler.

The official launch of Party Animals is scheduled for September 20, with availability on PC and Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. Preorders for the game can be made on the Xbox.com site.

Sorsi:
– Microsoft Blog Post

By Mampho Brescia

Post relatat

Aħbarijiet

L-Aħjar Ċarġers tat-Telefon bla Fili għal Iċċarġjar Konvenjenti u Mgħaġġel

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Aħbarijiet

L-aqwa apps tal-iPhone b'xejn u mħallsa fl-Istati Uniti

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Aħbarijiet

Modi Kooperattivi ġodda u Aktar: Crash Team Rumble Staġun 2

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Tlift

teknoloġija

Apple Ditches Ġilda favur Tessuti Sostenibbli għall-Każijiet tal-iPhone u Bands tal-Għassa

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Il-Mudell Ġdid tal-Ipprezzar tal-Unità Jirċievi Kundanna Mifruxa mill-Komunità tal-Iżviluppaturi tal-Logħob

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

iPhone 15 Ġdid Żvelat b'Karatteristiċi eċċitanti

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Teknoloġiji Theoria: Bini ta 'Ekosistema tad-Dimenzja biex ittaffi l-Piż

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti