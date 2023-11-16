Smartphone ġdid li jiffavorixxi l-baġit minn Vivo Iwiegħed Ħażna Abbundanti bi Prezz Affordabbli

Vivo is set to release its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Vivo Y100i, on November 28th. This phone stands out from the competition by offering an impressive 12GB RAM and the most affordable 512GB storage option in its price range, priced at just 1599 yuan. Notably, the Vivo Y100i is 200 yuan cheaper than the recently launched OPPO A2 with the same storage capacity.

While the Vivo Y100i shares similarities with its predecessor, the Vivo Y100, such as a rear dual camera setup, it introduces a new design element with right-angled edges instead of the previous 3D double-curved glass on the side of the device. This design shift gives the phone a more straightforward and refreshing appearance.

Although specific details about the internal specifications of the Vivo Y100i are still limited, Vivo has provided a sneak peek at the rear design and confirmed two color options: Blue and Pink. As anticipation builds, more information about the phone’s capabilities and features is expected to be revealed in the near future.

Stay tuned for updates on this budget-friendly powerhouse that offers ample storage without breaking the bank.

