Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

Aħbarijiet

Il-Qawwa tal-Linja tal-Kmand tal-Linux: Tlestija tat-Tab u Storja

ByRobert Andrew

Settembru 12, 2023
Il-Qawwa tal-Linja tal-Kmand tal-Linux: Tlestija tat-Tab u Storja

The Linux operating system is often associated with the need to use complex commands to accomplish tasks. However, this is no longer the case. The Linux desktop has greatly evolved over the years, and it is now possible to use Linux without ever running a single command. Nevertheless, for some users, the power offered by the Linux Command Line Interface (CLI) can be enticing.

There are two features of the Linux command line that can greatly enhance its efficiency: tab completion and history. Tab completion allows you to easily find and complete commands that you may not remember in their entirety. For example, if you know a command starts with “sys,” but you can’t recall the full command, simply type “sys” and hit Tab. The command line will automatically fill in the rest of the command.

The command history feature is equally useful. By pressing the up arrow on your keyboard, you can scroll through the commands you have previously entered. This allows you to quickly find and re-run commands without having to type them out again. Once you find the desired command in the history, pressing Enter will execute it, as though you had just typed it.

These tricks can be incredibly helpful for both novice and experienced Linux users. They make using the command line less intimidating and more efficient, saving time and hassle. By familiarizing yourself with tab completion and history, you can fully harness the power of the Linux CLI and take advantage of its capabilities.

Sorsi:
- Xejn

By Robert Andrew

Post relatat

Aħbarijiet

Għażla tal-Aqwa Purifikatur tal-Ilma għad-Dar Tiegħek

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Aħbarijiet

Ippersonalizza l-Vibrazzjonijiet tal-iPhone tiegħek għal Kuntatti Individwali

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Aħbarijiet

SpaceX Tniedi 21 Satellit Starlink biex Tespandi s-Servizz tal-Internet

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tlift

Aħbarijiet

Għażla tal-Aqwa Purifikatur tal-Ilma għad-Dar Tiegħek

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Tesla Cybertruck: Drama Hubcap Fuq il-Freeway

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Il-Fenomenu ta' Wordle: Ħjiel, Għajnuniet, u Strateġiji għas-Solvi

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Apple se twaqqaf l-iPhone Mini Series bir-Rilaxx tal-iPhone 15

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti