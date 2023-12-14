Summary: In a new trailer for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, a small detail has been spotted that confirms Ellie’s full name. The space suit worn by Ellie in the roguelike mode features a nametag that reads “E. Williams”. This is the first time Ellie’s surname has appeared in a game, despite it being previously confirmed by Naughty Dog’s co-president, Neil Druckmann. The remastered version of the game also includes additional features such as the No Return mode, developer commentary for Lost Levels, and graphical enhancements.

The Last of Us fans have finally been given confirmation of Ellie’s full name in the upcoming remastered version of the game. The revelation comes from a trailer for the new roguelike mode, where eagle-eyed Reddit user tomdurnell spotted a subtle detail on Ellie’s space suit. The nametag on the suit clearly shows “E. Williams”, putting an end to the speculation surrounding Ellie’s last name.

Previously, Naughty Dog had hinted at Ellie’s surname through design documents and the Japanese game manual, but this is the first time it has been officially confirmed in-game. Fans have long been curious about the full names of the game’s protagonists, and now they finally have an answer.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered not only reveals Ellie’s full name but also introduces the No Return mode, a new addition to the game. In this mode, players will battle through waves of enemies across different maps, gradually increasing their strength. It offers players a chance to play as Ellie, Dina, and other main characters in various costumes, including the space suit.

Apart from the No Return mode, the remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2 includes three Lost Levels with developer commentary, graphical enhancements, and integration with the DualSense controller. Players who already own the original game on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version at a discounted price.

As the release date for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered approaches, fans can now look forward to experiencing the game with added features and finally knowing Ellie’s full name.