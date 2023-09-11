Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

Aħbarijiet

Aċċessorju ġdid għall-Pixel Watch: Spigen's Lite Fit Band

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Settembru 11, 2023
Aċċessorju ġdid għall-Pixel Watch: Spigen's Lite Fit Band

Spigen, a well-known manufacturer of phone cases, has expanded its product range to include accessories for the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. Their latest offering is the Lite Fit band, made from nylon fabric. This band is designed to be flexible, lightweight, and breathable, ensuring lasting comfort for the wearer.

The Lite Fit band comes with a zinc alloy buckle and a stainless steel connector. The connector is said to seamlessly blend in with the casing of the Google Pixel Watch, giving it a sleek and unified look. Currently, only the black color variant is available for purchase, but Spigen suggests that silver and gold options could be offered in the future.

One of the key selling points of the Lite Fit band is its compatibility with every watch in the Pixel Watch Series. Spigen emphasizes its “easy removing clip design” that allows the band to fit flush on any wrist. Additionally, the company describes the band as “simple and timeless” to complement any style or look.

The Lite Fit band is specifically engineered to fit the upcoming Google Pixel Watch (2022). However, it is expected that existing bands designed for previous models will also be compatible with the Pixel Watch 2.

The Spigen Lite Fit band is priced at $24.99 when purchased directly from the company. However, customers can find it for $10 cheaper on Amazon, and it may be available for immediate shipping in some regions. It’s worth noting that Google’s cheapest strap for the Pixel Watch starts at $49.99.

As we eagerly await the launch of the Pixel Watch, accessories like the Lite Fit band from Spigen provide a glimpse into the wearable device’s stylish and customizable potential.

Sorsi:
– Image source: Spigen
– Spigen.com
– Amazon.com [No URLs for sources.]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post relatat

Aħbarijiet

Tuża iPhone 15 biex Iċċarġja AirPods u Apple Watch

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Aħbarijiet

Tagħrif Ġdid dwar Homo Naledi: Speċi Ħafna Aktar Kumplessa milli Maħsuna Preċedentement

Settembru 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Aħbarijiet

TFT Set 9.5 Horizonbound: Dak kollu li trid tkun taf

Settembru 13, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

teknoloġija

Apple Tħabbar Data ta’ Rilaxx għal iOS 17 b’Karatteristiċi ġodda eċċitanti

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Apple Tiżvela l-iPhone 15 u l-iPhone 15 Pro f'Avveniment Annwali ta' Tnedija

Settembru 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Biża 'Sewqan Tech Stock Tnaqqis, jgħid Jim Cramer

Settembru 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

Tuża iPhone 15 biex Iċċarġja AirPods u Apple Watch

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti