Il-Katalgu tal-Aġġornamenti ta' PS Plus b'Verżjonijiet Ġodda ta' Logħob u Prova PS5 għall-Abbonati Premium

In a surprising move, several games have quietly made their way into the PS Plus Extra and Premium subscription packages. On one hand, we have a small game published by Ubisoft that now offers a PS5 version, and on the other hand, a range of titles available for free play through trial versions. There’s something for everyone, including a major RPG from Square Enix and a beat ’em up game that caused a sensation upon release. Let’s take a closer look.

New Ubisoft Game for PS Plus Extra

First up, Ubisoft has released a new version of one of its smaller games without any prior announcement. The publisher has added a PS5 edition of their game UNO. Yes, you read that correctly. And don’t be too quick to dismiss it, as the game is quite popular. It’s no coincidence that a new version has been released. This PS5 edition of UNO is now part of the Ubisoft+ catalog and is even offered as a “crossbuy” with the original UNO game for PS4. Consequently, the game has also joined the collection available through PS Plus Extra. This PS5 edition brings various graphical and audio optimizations to align with current standards.

Just to refresh your memory, UNO is a family card game where the objective is to get rid of all the cards in your hand before your opponents. It’s a fun and exciting game with unexpected twists. Ubisoft has been offering adaptations of this famous game for years, and each time they manage to create a small success.

Plenty of New Demos in PS Plus Premium

Next, PS Plus Premium subscribers have reason to rejoice, as a new wave of demos has arrived. The menu includes action RPG with Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core Reunion, uncomplicated shooters like Evil West, and several racing simulations such as TT Isle of Man and MotoGP 23. Noteworthy among the demos is Sifu, a demanding beat ’em up that caused a stir upon its release, thanks to its stylish choreographies and unique artistic direction. Lastly, it’s worth mentioning that Wizard with a Gun, one of Devolver’s latest games, is also part of this lineup.

New Trial Versions in PS Plus Premium

AFL 23

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

CyberTD

Punent ħażin

Matchpoints

MotoGP 23

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe

Sifu

Tri6: Infinite

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3

Wizard b'Pistola

Each trial version offers one or more hours of gameplay. As usual, you can find these new games directly in the demos tab or through the store page of each title, and all your progress will be saved in case you decide to make a permanent purchase. Now is the perfect time to satisfy your curiosity and try out these exciting titles!

FAQ

Can I play the PS5 version of UNO if I own the original PS4 version?

Yes, the PS5 edition of UNO is available as a crossbuy. Therefore, if you own the original UNO game on PS4, you can also access the PS5 version without any additional cost.

How long can I play the trial versions in PS Plus Premium?

Each trial version offers a specific number of hours of gameplay. The duration may vary for each game, so it’s best to check the details within the game’s description or through the store page.

Will my progress be saved if I decide to purchase a game after playing the trial version?

Yes, any progress you make during the trial version will be saved and carried over if you choose to buy the game permanently.