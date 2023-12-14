L-Aġġornament tal-Logħba ta' Spider-Man 2 Issettjat għal Rilaxx Bikri fl-2024

Insomniac Games has confirmed that the next game update for Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to be released in early 2024. While players have expressed their anticipation for new features like New Game Plus and audio descriptions, the development team has emphasized the need for additional time to ensure the update meets their quality standards.

“We have been working diligently on these features and require further testing to guarantee their quality,” stated Insomniac Games in a recent announcement on Twitter. The release window for the game update has been set for early 2024, with a more comprehensive list of features to be revealed closer to the update’s launch.

Insomniac Games has also acknowledged the feedback from players and has committed to incorporating highly requested features such as the ability to change the time of day and replay completed missions. Despite being exclusive to the PS5 console, Spider-Man 2 has gained significant popularity since its release almost two months ago. Within just 11 days of its launch, Spider-Man 2 sold over five million copies, making it one of the year’s most successful games.

Interestingly, this announcement comes shortly after reports surfaced regarding a cyberattack on Insomniac Games by a ransomware group, which purportedly exposed confidential information. Sony, the parent company of Insomniac Games, promptly issued a statement affirming their investigation into the matter and assuring the public that no other studios or divisions within Sony Interactive Entertainment have been affected.

With the upcoming game update, Spider-Man 2 players can expect an enhanced gaming experience with the implementation of requested features. Insomniac Games continues to prioritize quality and player satisfaction, ensuring that Spider-Man 2 remains a standout superhero power trip for fans of the game franchise.