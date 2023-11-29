Poco Jirrilaxxa Varjant Ġdida ta 'M6 Pro 5G Smartphone b'Għażla ta' Ħażna Estiża

Poco, the renowned smartphone brand, has unveiled a brand-new variant of its popular M6 Pro 5G smartphone. This latest variant offers an impressive 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, providing users with ample space to store their files, photos, and applications. The new variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and is available for purchase on Flipkart.

The M6 Pro 5G smartphone, initially released with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options, is still available for purchase. Users can choose from Power Black and Forest Green color options to suit their personal preferences.

One of the standout features of the Poco M6 Pro 5G is its stunning 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. With a 91% screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 550 nits, users can enjoy vibrant and immersive visuals. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, ensuring durability and scratch resistance.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset on a 4nm process, delivering smooth and efficient performance. With a combination of 2x 2.2 GHz A78 and 6x 2GHz A55 Kryo CPU cores and an Adreno 613 GPU, users can expect seamless multitasking and impressive gaming capabilities. The M6 Pro 5G runs on the latest Android 13 with MIUI 14 out-of-the-box.

In terms of camera capabilities, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For stunning selfies, an 8MP front camera is housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Overall, the new variant of the Poco M6 Pro 5G provides users with an expanded storage option while retaining the smartphone’s remarkable features at a competitive price point. It is an ideal choice for individuals who require additional storage for their digital needs.

FAQ

1. Can I expand the storage further on the Poco M6 Pro 5G?

No, the Poco M6 Pro 5G does not support expandable storage. However, the new variant offers a significant 256GB internal storage option.

2. Does the Poco M6 Pro 5G support fast charging?

Yes, the smartphone is equipped with an 18W fast charging feature, allowing for rapid charging of the 5000mAh battery.

3. What colors are available for the Poco M6 Pro 5G?

The smartphone is available in Power Black and Forest Green color options.

4. What is the screen-to-body ratio of the Poco M6 Pro 5G?

The Poco M6 Pro 5G boasts a 91% screen-to-body ratio, providing users with an immersive visual experience.

5. What is the price of the new variant of the Poco M6 Pro 5G?

The new variant of the Poco M6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 14,999, with a special Rs 2,000 discount during the launch period.