Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

Aħbarijiet

New Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box Offers Great Value for Fans

ByMampho Brescia

Settembru 11, 2023
New Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box Offers Great Value for Fans

The recently launched Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box has become a hit among Borderlands fans, quickly climbing the “Top Paid” Xbox chart. Since its release on September 1st, the collection has reached the second spot on the UK chart, and remains at number seven in the US.

One of the main reasons for its popularity is the massive 60% discount currently available, which brings the price down from £123.99 / $149.99 to £49.59 / $59.99. Additionally, those who already own any of the games included in the collection can enjoy an even bigger discount.

The Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box includes six games, along with all the add-on content for each game. Fans can expect hours of immersive gameplay and exploration in the unique Borderlands universe.

For those interested in purchasing the collection, now is the perfect time to do so before the discount expires around Wednesday or Thursday of this week. The collection can be easily found on the Xbox Store.

Many fans are excited about this offer, as it provides great value for the six games and their additional content. However, opinions may differ, and individuals are encouraged to share their thoughts in the comments section.

Please note that some of the links provided in this article are affiliate links, which means that a small percentage of the sale may go to the publisher if a purchase is made. More information on this can be found in our FTC Disclosure.

Sorsi:
– Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Xbox Store

By Mampho Brescia

Post relatat

Aħbarijiet

Bluesky Sboq il-Marka ta' Miljun Utent

Settembru 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Aħbarijiet

Tuża iPhone 15 biex Iċċarġja AirPods u Apple Watch

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Aħbarijiet

Tagħrif Ġdid dwar Homo Naledi: Speċi Ħafna Aktar Kumplessa milli Maħsuna Preċedentement

Settembru 13, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

teknoloġija

L-Aġġornament 2077 ta' Cyberpunk 2.0 u l-Espansjoni ta' Phantom Liberty: Iċċekkja l-ispeċifikazzjonijiet tal-PC tiegħek

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

Bluesky Sboq il-Marka ta' Miljun Utent

Settembru 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Apple Tħabbar Data ta’ Rilaxx għal iOS 17 b’Karatteristiċi ġodda eċċitanti

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Apple Tiżvela l-iPhone 15 u l-iPhone 15 Pro f'Avveniment Annwali ta' Tnedija

Settembru 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti