Satellite ġdid TEMPO Juri Potenzjal Inkredibbli għall-Monitoraġġ tat-Tniġġis tal-Arja

sommarju:

NASA’s Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) satellite, the first to provide hourly measurements of air pollution, has surpassed expectations and officials are now looking to extend its life for up to 10 years. TEMPO has been in operation since April, scanning areas from Canada’s oil sands to the Yucatán Peninsula and the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean. The instrument has been carefully tested and is performing exceptionally well, providing valuable data on pollutants such as ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, formaldehyde, and aerosols. NASA intends to share this data with organizations like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency to enhance air quality forecasts. Additionally, plans are underway to collaborate with the South Korean National Institute of Environmental Research to develop an improved version of the satellite.

TEMPO’s Success and Future Plans:

TEMPO, developed by Ball Aerospace, has exceeded expectations in its mission to monitor air pollution. Led by Barry Lefer, NASA’s tropospheric composition program manager, the team plans to extend the satellite’s life to a decade. The instrument has undergone thorough testing and has proved to be extremely effective in providing critical data on atmospheric pollution. TEMPO offers 10 to 12 daily scans, providing unparalleled temporal resolution that previous polar-orbiting satellites couldn’t achieve. This breakthrough has been made possible through advanced software capabilities developed by NASA’s Langley Research Center.

Collaboration and Next-Generation Satellites:

In addition to TEMPO, Ball Aerospace has also developed the Geostationary Environment Monitoring Spectrometer (GEM) for the South Korean National Institute of Environmental Research. While both instruments are similar, TEMPO has been optimized to have fewer redundant parts. NASA has been actively collaborating with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to develop an improved version of TEMPO called the Atmospheric Composition Instrument. This instrument is scheduled to launch in the mid-2030s and will further enhance air quality monitoring over the central United States. The goal is to create a virtual constellation of satellites, including TEMPO, GEM, and the European Space Agency’s Meteosat Third Generation Sounder satellite, to monitor air pollution over the Northern Hemisphere.

TEMPO’s Potential Impact:

TEMPO’s successful deployment marks a significant milestone in the field of air pollution monitoring. By providing frequent and accurate measurements, the satellite will play a crucial role in improving air quality forecasts. The data collected by TEMPO will be invaluable for policy-making decisions and initiatives aimed at reducing pollution levels. As more organizations gain access to TEMPO’s data and the satellite’s life expectancy is potentially extended, we can expect to see even greater advancements in our understanding and management of air pollution.