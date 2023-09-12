Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

Aħbarijiet

Microsoft se tiżvela l-Pillola Surface Go 4 aġġornata f'Avveniment ta' Settembru

ByGabriel Botha

Settembru 12, 2023
Microsoft se tiżvela l-Pillola Surface Go 4 aġġornata f'Avveniment ta' Settembru

Microsoft is gearing up for its upcoming event on September 21, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation Surface devices. While Google and Apple’s plans for their respective events are already well-known, Microsoft has managed to keep its Surface products mostly under wraps. However, a recent report from WinFuture has shed light on what to expect from the event.

According to the report, Microsoft will be launching three new Surface products, but there won’t be a high-end Surface Pro 10 tablet as some were anticipating. Instead, the focus will be on the upgraded Surface Go 4, which is expected to be more budget-friendly. Although it’s unclear whether it will be called the Surface Go 4, the tablet is rumored to feature a quad-core Intel N200 SoC from the “Alder Lake N” family.

The Surface Go 4 will reportedly offer three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, all paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to have similar visual design to its predecessor and will likely be available for purchase in October.

While the event may not be as flashy as previous Microsoft events, with only minor upgrades anticipated for the Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Laptop Studio, there is still a possibility of a surprise announcement regarding the Surface Pro lineup. However, the focus seems to be on the more affordable and portable Surface Go 4, catering to users with productivity needs.

Sources: WinFuture

By Gabriel Botha

Post relatat

Aħbarijiet

Tuża iPhone 15 biex Iċċarġja AirPods u Apple Watch

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Aħbarijiet

Tagħrif Ġdid dwar Homo Naledi: Speċi Ħafna Aktar Kumplessa milli Maħsuna Preċedentement

Settembru 13, 2023 Robert Andrew
Aħbarijiet

TFT Set 9.5 Horizonbound: Dak kollu li trid tkun taf

Settembru 13, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

teknoloġija

Apple Tiżvela l-iPhone 15 u l-iPhone 15 Pro f'Avveniment Annwali ta' Tnedija

Settembru 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Biża 'Sewqan Tech Stock Tnaqqis, jgħid Jim Cramer

Settembru 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

Tuża iPhone 15 biex Iċċarġja AirPods u Apple Watch

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

Tagħrif Ġdid dwar Homo Naledi: Speċi Ħafna Aktar Kumplessa milli Maħsuna Preċedentement

Settembru 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti