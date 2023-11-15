Logitech G Pro X Superlight: An Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Mouse with Exceptional Performance

Black Friday is just around the corner, and online retailers have already begun offering exciting deals. If you’re a serious gamer looking for top-notch gaming peripherals, you must have come across Logitech’s G Pro X lineup. Today, we bring you a fantastic offer on one of our favorite peripherals – the Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse. Best Buy is currently offering a significant price reduction, slashing $50 off its $159 MSRP.

In our thorough review, we found the Logitech G Pro X Superlight to offer unparalleled wireless performance and ergonomic design. As a result, we awarded it our Editor’s Choice accolade. But what sets this mouse apart from the competition?

Firstly, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight features a USB-A to Micro USB-B cable for charging or playing while connected. In addition, it comes with an adapter that converts the micro USB-B to USB-A, enabling easy connectivity with the 2.4GHz wireless dongle. The mouse also boasts large PTFE feet, which cover a significant portion of its underside. This design choice ensures minimal friction, allowing the mouse to glide effortlessly across suitable mouse pads, enhancing your accuracy in your favorite games.

Despite its $109 price tag, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is one of the lightest gaming mice available, weighing only 63 grams. It incorporates Lightspeed wireless technology and a 25K Hero sensor, making it not only incredibly lightweight but also impressively accurate. Professional esports players continue to favor the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, with many finding it to be their go-to choice.

While a newer version, the G Pro X Superlight 2, is now on the market, the primary change is the shift from micro USB-B to USB-C for the cable. Therefore, the original Logitech G Pro X Superlight remains an excellent option for gamers seeking a combination of lightweight design, exceptional wireless performance, and precision.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I find the Logitech G Pro X Superlight on sale?

A: Best Buy is currently offering a $50 discount on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse.

Q: What are the outstanding features of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight?

A: The Logitech G Pro X Superlight stands out for its exceptional wireless performance, ergonomic design, and lightweight construction.

Q: Is there a newer version of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight available?

A: Yes, Logitech recently released the G Pro X Superlight 2, which mainly differs from its predecessor in terms of the cable connector type.