Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

Aħbarijiet

It-Teleskopju Spazjali James Webb Jista' Sabu Dinja Hycean

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Settembru 12, 2023
It-Teleskopju Spazjali James Webb Jista' Sabu Dinja Hycean

A new study using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) suggests the existence of hycean planets – a type of planet that could potentially harbor alien life. Hycean planets are characterized by having a warm sea hundreds of kilometers deep, a thick hydrogen and water-rich atmosphere, and no continents. While these planets have long been hypothesized, the JWST may have spotted one for the first time.

These planets are believed to be common among super-Earths, which are planets with a mass and size larger than Earth. They are often found orbiting red dwarf stars, which are known for their intense solar flares. However, the strong surface gravity of hycean planets may allow them to retain much of their initial hydrogen and helium atmosphere, making them suitable environments for alien life.

The planet in question is K2-18 b, located 120 light-years away from Earth. It has a mass nearly 9 times that of Earth and a radius almost 3 times larger. JWST’s observations of this planet have revealed strong signatures of methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere, consistent with the characteristics of a hycean world. The presence of these gases further supports the possibility of habitability.

The study also found hints of a chemical called dimethyl sulfide (DMS) in K2-18 b’s atmosphere. On Earth, DMS is primarily produced by microbial marine life such as phytoplankton. While this could be a potential biosignature, the data is currently inconclusive, and further observations are needed to confirm its presence.

Future observations with JWST’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) and other instruments will be conducted to gather more data on K2-18 b’s atmosphere and to search for additional evidence of DMS. These findings open up the exciting possibility of discovering more hycean worlds and potentially finding alien life in their vast oceans.

Source: Nikku Madhusudhan et al. “Carbon-bearing Molecules in a Possible Hycean Atmosphere.” Presented at The First Year of JWST Science Conference (2023)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post relatat

Aħbarijiet

L-introduzzjoni tat-TV 100K ġdid ta' 4 pulzier ta' Hisense: Ħarsa lejn il-Futur tad-Divertiment fid-Dar

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Aħbarijiet

L-Aġenzija Spazjali Ewropea Tiżvela Stampi Finali tal-Inżul Fierjuż tal-Vetturi Spazjali tal-Profil tar-Riħ

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Aħbarijiet

Reklutaġġ fl-Era tal-Midja Soċjali

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Tlift

teknoloġija

Ubisoft Tiżvela Għaliex id-Data ta' Rilaxx ta' XDefiant tittardja

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

It-Teleskopju Spazjali James Webb Jista' Sabu Dinja Hycean

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

L-introduzzjoni tat-TV 100K ġdid ta' 4 pulzier ta' Hisense: Ħarsa lejn il-Futur tad-Divertiment fid-Dar

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-għarus midruba fit-tradizzjoni tat-tkissir tal-ħġieġ fit-tieġ Lhudi

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti