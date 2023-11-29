Futuristic Jet Capsule SS: Avventura Eko-Konxja fuq l-Ilma

The Jet Capsule SS (Supersport) by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini is set to make waves in 2024 with its sleek design and innovative features. This compact motorboat offers a unique blend of power and sustainability, appealing to eco-conscious travelers and adventure enthusiasts alike.

At the heart of the Jet Capsule SS is a 640-hp petrol engine, delivering impressive performance on the water. With a top speed of 38 knots (43.7 mph/70.3 km/h), it promises an exhilarating ride for thrill-seekers. In just 12 seconds, this motorboat can sprint to 32 knots, showcasing its agility and power.

But it’s not just about speed. The interior of the Jet Capsule SS is designed with versatility in mind. It can be customized to accommodate various layouts, including a dining area, beds, and a toilet. With seating for up to 10 passengers, it ensures comfort and convenience during your adventures.

One of the standout features of the Jet Capsule SS is its full electric docking system. With a simple touch of a button, the boat can transition to electric-only mode during low-speed cruising and docking. This not only reduces the environmental footprint but also provides a quieter and more serene experience on the water.

Beyond functionality, the Jet Capsule SS offers luxurious amenities. Its wide rear allows for easy boarding and disembarking, and can even be modified to include a sliding door for added convenience. The rooftop features a sunbed lounge, providing the perfect vantage point to soak in the panoramic views while basking in the sun.

Although pricing is yet to be revealed, the build times for the Jet Capsule SS are expected to range from 6 to 18 months. This meticulously crafted motorboat will be manufactured in Italy, upholding the country’s reputation for excellence in design and engineering.

In conclusion, the Jet Capsule SS is not just a motorboat; it’s an experience. With its futuristic design, powerful performance, and environmentally friendly features, it offers a fresh perspective on water-based adventures. Get ready to embark on unforgettable journeys with the Jet Capsule SS.

