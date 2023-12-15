Jeff Bezos Talks About Blue Origin’s Future Plans

In a recent interview, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, discussed the future plans and strategies of his space company. While acknowledging Blue Origin’s slow progress in comparison to SpaceX, Bezos expressed his determination to make it more decisive and efficient in its operations. He revealed that his decision to step down as CEO of Amazon was motivated by his desire to dedicate more time and energy to Blue Origin.

Bezos outlined his vision for Blue Origin, stating that the company aims to become the most decisive company in any industry. He emphasized the importance of taking appropriate technological risks, making quick decisions, and instilling a culture of boldness within the organization. Bezos believes that being decisive and ambitious will enable Blue Origin to accelerate its progress and achieve its goals.

Comparisons with SpaceX, another prominent space company led by Elon Musk, are inevitable. Bezos recognized the significance of decisiveness in SpaceX’s success and expressed his interest in emulating this approach. He highlighted the need for making decisions swiftly and being willing to change course if necessary.

As part of Blue Origin’s efforts to expedite progress, Bezos recently appointed Dave Limp, a former Amazon executive, as the CEO of Blue Origin. This move towards decisiveness is expected to bring about a positive change in the company’s pace of development.

Looking ahead, Bezos expressed optimism about Blue Origin’s upcoming achievements. He mentioned that the company’s New Glenn rocket is nearing readiness and predicted that the first launch will take place in 2024. Bezos also emphasized the importance of rate manufacturing in building the capacity to launch two dozen rockets annually.

When asked about Elon Musk, Bezos took the high road and commended Musk’s capabilities as a leader. He acknowledged that judging someone solely based on their public persona is insufficient and recognized Musk’s achievements as a testament to his leadership skills.

Overall, Bezos’s interview shed light on Blue Origin’s determination to progress rapidly and catch up with industry competitors like SpaceX. The company’s focus on decisiveness and bold decision-making signifies a new direction for Blue Origin, potentially paving the way for significant advancements in the near future.