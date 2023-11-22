Walmart huwa akbar minn Amazon?

Is Walmart Bigger Than Amazon?

In the world of retail giants, two names stand out: Walmart and Amazon. Both companies have revolutionized the way we shop, but when it comes to sheer size, which one takes the crown? Let’s delve into the numbers and see who comes out on top.

Walmart, founded in 1962 by Sam Walton, has long been a dominant force in the retail industry. With its vast network of physical stores, the company quickly became a household name. However, in recent years, Amazon has emerged as a formidable competitor, disrupting traditional retail with its online marketplace and innovative services.

When comparing the size of these retail giants, it’s important to consider various factors. In terms of revenue, Walmart still holds the lead. In 2020, the company reported a staggering $559 billion in revenue, making it the world’s largest retailer. Amazon, on the other hand, reported $386 billion in revenue during the same period.

However, revenue alone doesn’t tell the whole story. Amazon’s market capitalization, which represents the total value of its outstanding shares, surpassed Walmart’s in 2015. As of 2021, Amazon’s market cap stands at around $1.7 trillion, while Walmart’s is approximately $400 billion. This indicates that investors perceive Amazon as having greater growth potential and future value.

Revenue refers to the total amount of money a company generates from its business activities, such as sales of products or services.

Market capitalization, often referred to as market cap, is the total value of a company’s outstanding shares. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price by the number of shares outstanding.

Q: Does Walmart have an online presence?

Yes, Walmart has made significant investments in its e-commerce operations to compete with Amazon. The company offers online shopping and has expanded its delivery and pickup services.

Q: Does Amazon have physical stores?

While Amazon started as an online marketplace, it has also ventured into physical retail. The company operates Amazon Go stores, Amazon Books, and acquired Whole Foods Market in 2017.

While Walmart still reigns supreme in terms of revenue, Amazon’s market capitalization and online dominance indicate its potential for future growth. Both companies continue to innovate and adapt to the changing retail landscape, ensuring that the battle for retail supremacy remains fierce.