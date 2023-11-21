Il-Google Nest Hub ta’ min jixtri?

As we enter the holiday season, many people are wondering if the Google Nest Hub is still a good buy in its current state. Over the past year, there have been more feature removals than additions for the Nest Hub and Hub Max. However, despite these changes, there are still plenty of reasons why the Nest Hub is worth considering.

One of the main reasons to buy the Nest Hub is its functionality as a music streaming device and Google Home controller. If you’re primarily looking for a device that can play music and control your smart home devices, the Nest Hub is a great option, especially when it’s discounted.

The 2nd-gen Nest Hub from 2021, usually priced at $99.99, is currently available for $49.99. It offers all the essential features and can easily fulfill your music streaming and smart home control needs. The 2019 Nest Hub Max, on the other hand, is priced at $129 from $229 and offers better speakers, a camera, a larger screen, and additional functionality like an always-on clock and occasional video playback.

However, one concern is that Google hasn’t provided meaningful updates or revealed the future of Assistant for the Nest Hub. The Smart Display UI has remained largely unchanged, and there’s a lack of innovation or new features compared to other similar devices on the market.

Furthermore, there have been complaints about Assistant getting “dumber” over time instead of improving. Google’s current focus seems to be on the $499 Pixel Tablet, but the Nest Hub still has a place in the market due to its lower price point and affordability.

While it’s unlikely that Google will release a new Fuchsia-powered Nest Hub anytime soon, it’s important for them to upgrade Assistant to make it more conversational and better at understanding user commands. This would help keep the Nest Hub competitive and address some of the concerns about its functionality.

In conclusion, despite the lack of significant updates and features, the Nest Hub can still be a worthwhile purchase for those primarily looking for a music streaming device and smart home controller. However, Google needs to invest in improving Assistant’s capabilities to ensure the long-term viability of the Nest Hub and its reputation in the market.

