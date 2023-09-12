Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

Aħbarijiet

Id-Diviżjoni tas-Softwer tal-IBM Teħtieġ li l-Impjegati Jirritornaw l-Uffiċċju għal mill-inqas 3 Ijiem fil-Ġimgħa

ByRobert Andrew

Settembru 12, 2023
Id-Diviżjoni tas-Softwer tal-IBM Teħtieġ li l-Impjegati Jirritornaw l-Uffiċċju għal mill-inqas 3 Ijiem fil-Ġimgħa

IBM’s software division has issued a return-to-office mandate, requiring employees to be in the office for a minimum of three days a week. Unlike similar mandates implemented by other tech giants like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Zoom, IBM’s requirement will apply to employees worldwide, not just those in the United States.

The decision was communicated through an internal blog post written by Kareem Yusuf, Senior Vice President for Product Management, and Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President for Products. The blog post stated that employees within a 50-mile radius of an IBM office will initially be affected, while those living further away will be exempt for now. However, it remains unclear when these employees will also be required to return to the office.

The blog post emphasized the importance of in-person collaboration for IBM’s culture and business goals. Currently, only one in four IBM Software employees are working in the office three days a week, but the division aims to increase this to three in four by October.

IBM’s decision to mandate a return to the office comes after CEO Arvind Krishna announced plans to utilize AI technology to replace around 8,000 jobs. This includes roles that do not involve customer interaction and back-office functions like human resources. The company intends to automate approximately 30% of these roles over the next five years.

It is unclear whether non-compliance with the new attendance requirements will result in disciplinary action or termination, as IBM has not provided clarification on this matter. The company has also not addressed whether other divisions within IBM will implement similar mandates.

Overall, the return-to-office mandate by IBM’s software division demonstrates a shift in work arrangements as companies seek to balance in-person collaboration with the potential benefits of remote work. Source: Bloomberg, The Register.

By Robert Andrew

Post relatat

Aħbarijiet

Reklutaġġ fl-Era tal-Midja Soċjali

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Aħbarijiet

L-Istorja Antika ta 'Springtails: L-Ewwel Annimali li Żviluppaw Proteini kontra l-iffriżar

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Aħbarijiet

Il-Qawwa tal-Linja tal-Kmand tal-Linux: Tlestija tat-Tab u Storja

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

xjenza

Il-vettura spazjali Aditya-L1 ta' l-Indja taqsam l-Ewwel Ritratti

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Il-Forza tal-Ajru tippjana li ġġib Kmand u Kontroll Ibbażat fuq Cloud fl-2024

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Earbuds Affordabbli b'Karatteristiċi Impressjonanti

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Nifhmu l-Istilla Trackers: Għodod tal-Ittestjar għan-Navigazzjoni tal-Vetturi Spazjali

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti