Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

Aħbarijiet

Imut Dr Ian Wilmut, Ħallieq ta’ Dolly the Sheep, f’79 sena

ByMampho Brescia

Settembru 11, 2023
Imut Dr Ian Wilmut, Ħallieq ta’ Dolly the Sheep, f’79 sena

Dr. Ian Wilmut, the British scientist who led the team that successfully cloned a mammal for the first time, has passed away at the age of 79. His death followed a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, as announced by the Roslin Institute, where he had worked for many years.

In 1996, Dr. Wilmut and his team shocked the world with the birth of Dolly the sheep, a cloned mammal. The creation of Dolly raised significant ethical questions and sparked widespread media attention. Dolly was secretly born on July 5, 1996, but her existence was not revealed until February 1997.

Dolly’s name was inspired by the singer Dolly Parton, and she became a symbol of scientific progress. However, she tragically died in 2003 at the age of 6 due to a lung infection. Since then, she has been on display at the National Museum of Scotland.

Dr. Wilmut dedicated his career to advancements in biology and genetics. He focused on the preservation of semen and embryos through freezing techniques during his studies at the University of Cambridge. Later, he conducted research on genetically modifying and cloning sheep, aiming to create milk with proteins that could be used to treat human diseases and generate stem cells for regenerative medicine.

In 2005, Dr. Wilmut moved to the University of Edinburgh, where he continued his work until his retirement in 2012. As a recognition of his contributions to science, he received a knighthood in 2008.

In 2018, Dr. Wilmut publicly revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and expressed his intention to participate in research programs testing new treatments for the condition. He is survived by his wife, Sara, and three children from his first marriage, Naomi, Helen, and Dean, as well as five grandchildren.

Sources: The New York Times

By Mampho Brescia

Post relatat

Aħbarijiet

Cyberattack Jolqot In-Netwerk tat-Temp, Iħalli lill-Kanadiżi Mingħajr Tbassir tat-Temp

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Aħbarijiet

Jistennew Ħalbiet Imxerred fi Louisville Illejla

Settembru 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Aħbarijiet

Apple tikkonferma l-iPhone ġdid se jissostitwixxi l-Port tal-Iċċarġjar Proprjetarju

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Tlift

teknoloġija

Apple Tintroduċi Dynamic Island fil-Linja ta 'iPhone 15

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

iRobot Jintroduċi Robots tat-Tindif 2-in-1 ġodda u iRobot OS 7.0

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

Cyberattack Jolqot In-Netwerk tat-Temp, Iħalli lill-Kanadiżi Mingħajr Tbassir tat-Temp

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Il-Partit Tajlandiż Pheu Jiżviluppa Kartiera Diġitali għal Stimulu Ekonomiku

Settembru 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti