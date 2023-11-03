Il-Pajsaġġ li dejjem jinbidel ta' Xbox u Call of Duty

Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Call of Duty, the renowned first-person shooter franchise, has left many fans and gamers curious about what the future holds. With the highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on November 11, 2023, expectations are high for both Microsoft and the game’s developers.

It’s no secret that Call of Duty has faced criticism for its lack of innovation in recent years. However, the franchise remains incredibly popular and lucrative, consistently generating billions in revenue. Microsoft’s involvement in the franchise brings a new perspective and the potential for exciting marketing opportunities.

Recently, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console users were greeted with large, attention-grabbing ads for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 pre-orders upon turning on their devices. While some players found these ads intrusive, it’s worth noting that they appear only once and are easily dismissed. Microsoft emphasizes that they are actively considering user feedback and striving to strike a balance between advertising and user experience.

That being said, ads on the Xbox dashboard have long been a topic of debate among fans. While they help subsidize the console platform, some argue that subscription fees, such as Xbox Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, should result in reduced or completely ad-free dashboards.

Looking ahead, the Microsoft acquisition may introduce significant changes to the way Call of Duty is marketed and presented. With a different set of goals and expectations compared to previous owner Activision, Microsoft may take a more strategic approach to release schedules, allowing competing shooters on its platform some breathing space.

Moreover, the end of the marketing deal with PlayStation raises questions about how Call of Duty will be co-branded with Xbox in the future. These uncertainties highlight the ever-evolving nature of the gaming industry and remind us that nothing is set in stone.

While the future of Call of Duty under Microsoft’s ownership is uncertain, players and fans can hope for a balance between engaging marketing strategies and respect for the user experience. Only time will tell how the landscape of Xbox and Call of Duty will continue to transform.

