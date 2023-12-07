Temp mhux kostanti Mbassar għaż-Żona ta' Chicago Dan il-Weekend

New forecast models suggest that the Chicago area will experience volatile weather this coming weekend, with a predominant focus on rain rather than snow as initially predicted. The latest model runs, utilized by the NBC 5 Storm Team, have led to a shift in expectations, pointing towards a rain-driven event.

Previously, models indicated a potential transition from rain to snow over the weekend, with one model suggesting a heavy snowfall and the other leaning towards more rain. However, recent updates show a closer alignment between the two models, concluding that the region will mostly encounter rainfall.

The rainfall is anticipated to begin on Saturday morning, with forecast models indicating intermittent heavy downpours throughout the area. By Saturday evening, the rain may become less widespread, but there could be a possibility of thunderstorm formation in central and southern Illinois. These storms might even extend their impact to far-southern areas of the NBC 5 viewing area, including LaSalle and Kankakee counties. There is also a chance of storms affecting Northwest Indiana, although it is too early to accurately predict their exact location and impact.

Towards late Saturday and early Sunday morning, the rain is expected to transition into snow. However, significant snowfall accumulations are not currently anticipated.

While the forecast is subject to change as the weekend approaches, residents of the Chicago area should be prepared for the possibility of unsettled weather conditions, including rain, thunderstorms, and a brief period of snow. Remaining informed by monitoring local weather updates will be essential for planning weekend activities and making necessary precautions.