PUBG Mobile Update 2.8: Tistenna Bidliet u Titjib eċċitanti

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Settembru 11, 2023
The latest installment of PUBG Mobile, version 2.8, is set to bring about some exciting changes and enhancements to the gameplay experience. From revamped firearms to the introduction of a new melee weapon, this update promises to spice up the battlegrounds for players around the world.

One of the key features of the update is the overhaul of certain firearms and attachments. The Famas receives a fresh 3D model and revamped stats, making it a formidable weapon available exclusively as an Air Drop item. Meanwhile, the AUG will no longer be an Air Drop weapon, requiring players to search for it on the map. These changes offer players an intriguing choice between the AUG and the M416.

Introducing the Dagger, a new melee weapon available across all maps. Equipping it unlocks new animations for grip movements and attacks, along with special perks in themed modes. The Dagger deals increased damage to PvE enemies, including those encountered in the Metro Royale mode.

Fans of the ACE32 will be pleased to know that their experience with this firearm has been improved in the update. The horizontal recoil has been reduced, and the firing animation has been refined, resulting in a smoother and more stable shooting experience.

Adding more depth to combat strategy, the Tactical Gunpowder Tool attachment makes its debut. Bolts applied with gunpowder will now cause a delayed explosion upon impact, offering players the opportunity to creatively eliminate their enemies.

Communication is vital in PUBG Mobile, and the update introduces a smart voice marking feature. When enabled, the system verbally announces the name of a marked location, enhancing team coordination. The location information is also sent as a text message in the chat, ensuring seamless communication among squad members.

In terms of customization, players can now choose to have spectating companions visible or hidden during matches. This option allows players to tailor their experience to their preferences, whether it’s focused combat or interactive communication.

With all these exciting changes, PUBG Mobile Update 2.8 brings fresh excitement and innovative features to the battlegrounds. From revamped firearms to the introduction of the Dagger and the Tactical Gunpowder Tool, players can expect an immersive and engaging gaming experience. So, update the game, dive into the new features, and embark on action-packed adventures in the world of PUBG Mobile.

