Tfittxija Fortnite Gnomes: Tiżvela s-Sigrieti Moħbija tal-Kapitolu 4 Staġun 5

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5, known as Fortnite OG, has unleashed a wave of nostalgia by reintroducing secret gnomes scattered across the island. These elusive creatures bring back memories of the game’s early days, adding a touch of whimsy to the current season. However, tracking them down is no easy task, as the quest menu fails to provide any hints, and the gnomes only appear on the mini-map when you are in close proximity.

Unveiling the mystery of the gnomes is crucial because each gnome rewards players with a substantial 20,000 XP, equivalent to achieving a daily bonus goal. With the season lasting only a month, this XP boost can significantly accelerate your progress in the Fortnite battle pass.

In the Fortnite OG map, there are currently 10 known gnomes waiting to be found. However, as the map undergoes weekly transformations every Thursday, it is possible that more gnomes will make their appearance in the coming days. To ensure you don’t miss out on any of these valuable rewards, we have compiled a handy guide and map to help you locate all 10 secret Fortnite gnomes swiftly.

Remember to activate the mini-map marker once you are in close proximity to a gnome, as it will simplify your search. Additionally, interact with each gnome to earn the coveted XP reward.

Here are the locations of the 10 gnomes, each presented in amusing displays:

1. Near a llama statue in the northwestern part of Junk Junction.

2. Behind a camper in the northwestern area of Risky Reels.

3. Within a hedge maze at the heart of Wailing Woods.

4. Perched on a chair in the northeastern section of Lonely Lodge.

5. Close to the soccer field in the southern region of Pleasant Park.

6. Submerged in a pond in the northern part of Dusty Divot.

7. Adjacent to a statue in the northeastern area of Greasy Grove.

8. Concealed within a mine in central Shifty Shafts.

9. In the vicinity of a bus on the eastern side of Shifty Shafts.

10. Positioned on a cliff in the eastern outskirts of Paradise Palms.

Stay tuned as we will update this guide with the locations of any new Fortnite gnomes that may emerge throughout the season. In the meantime, embark on your quest and claim your well-deserved 200,000 XP to bolster your Fortnite progression.

