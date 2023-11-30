Elon Musk jindirizza bojkotts ta' min jirreklama u tweets kontroversjali fis-Summit ta' DealBook

At the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, Chief Engineer of SpaceX, and CTO of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), addressed the ongoing advertiser boycotts and the controversy surrounding his tweets.

Musk, known for making bold statements, scoffed at the idea of advertisers trying to blackmail him with their campaigns. In a straightforward and confrontational tone, he responded, “If somebody’s gonna try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f— yourself. Go. F—. Yourself. Is that clear?”

Musk further implied that his fans would support him by boycotting the boycotting advertisers. He threatened that the world would know these advertisers “killed the company” and vowed to document it in great detail.

During the interview, he also dismissed the idea of being hated, stating, “I have no problem being hated. Hate away.”

While acknowledging that his tweets promoted “antisemitic and racist hate,” Musk expressed regret for his actions. He admitted that the posts were “foolish” and apologized for them.

The controversy surrounding Musk’s tweets led to several large advertisers, including Disney and Apple, suspending their campaigns on X. Additionally, notable users, such as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, abandoned the platform.

Musk firmly denied claims of being antisemitic and emphasized that calls for extreme violence are against X’s terms of service.

In relation to his visit to Israel, Musk clarified that it was planned before the controversial tweets and was not part of an “apology tour.” He expressed a previous interest in bringing SpaceX’s satellite communications service, Starlink, to the region, particularly for humanitarian organizations in Gaza.

During the interview, Musk also addressed concerns about unions and expressed negative views about them. He stated that if Tesla were to become unionized, it would be a result of the company’s failure.

Regarding regulations and oversight, Musk acknowledged that his companies are overseen by hundreds of regulators across 55 countries. He claimed to generally comply with regulations, but admitted that there are instances where he disagrees and may choose to object and disobey.

When questioned about China and criticism regarding free speech, Musk highlighted the importance of adhering to each country’s laws and questioned if there was more that could be done.

Finally, Musk touched on OpenAI and its recent boardroom struggles. Although he mentioned having “mixed feelings” about CEO Sam Altman, he did not elaborate on the firing and re-hiring of Altman. Musk expressed concern about the dangers of AI and how it could potentially harm humanity, revealing that it has been causing sleepless nights for him.

Overall, Musk’s appearance at the DealBook Summit shed light on his unapologetic attitude, his views on unions and regulations, and his awareness of the controversies surrounding his tweets and the advertiser boycotts.

Mistoqsijiet Frekwenti (FAQ)

1. Why did advertisers boycott X?

Advertisers suspended campaigns on X due to Elon Musk’s promotion of “antisemitic and racist hate” on the platform.

2. How did Elon Musk respond to the advertiser boycotts?

Musk scoffed at the boycotts, stating, “If somebody’s gonna try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f— yourself. Go. F—. Yourself. Is that clear?”

3. What did Musk say about his controversial tweets?

Musk acknowledged the foolishness of his tweets and apologized for them. He emphasized that clear calls for extreme violence go against X’s terms of service.

4. How did Musk address concerns about unions?

Musk expressed negative views about unions and argued against the creation of a “lords and peasants” atmosphere at companies. He stated that if Tesla were to become unionized, it would mean the company has failed.

5. What are Elon Musk’s thoughts on regulations and Chinese influence?

Musk claimed to comply with most regulations but disagreed with some occasionally. He emphasized the importance of adhering to laws in different countries and questioned if there could be more done in terms of free speech.

6. What did Musk say about OpenAI and AI’s potential harm?

Musk raised concerns about AI’s dangers and expressed mixed feelings about OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. He mentioned having “trouble sleeping at night” due to the potential harm AI could inflict on humanity.