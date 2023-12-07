Elden Ring Fans Anticipate DLC Announcement at The Game Awards

Elden Ring fans are eagerly awaiting The Game Awards, hoping for an announcement regarding the much-anticipated DLC. The anticipation has reached a fever pitch among the community, with fans taking to social media to express their excitement and even manifest the release of the DLC.

The Elden Ring subreddit is abuzz with discussions and wild threads. Some users have promised to beat the game with unconventional builds suggested by other users, while others have expressed their excitement with graphic enthusiasm. However, the most notable trend is the plea for Bloodborne to be released on PC, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans.

While there is no confirmation about tonight’s announcement, FromSoftware had previously announced the development of DLC called “Shadow of the Erdtree” earlier this year. Although details remain scarce, a teaser image showcased a haunting scene and the enigmatic title. Last month, Kadokawa, the parent company of FromSoftware, stated that the development was progressing smoothly.

Although it is uncertain when the DLC will be released, the two-year anniversary of the original game’s launch is approaching, and Elden Ring has made appearances at The Game Awards in the past. With this in mind, fans remain hopeful that their long-awaited DLC will finally be unveiled.

It’s a time of anticipation and solidarity for Elden Ring enthusiasts. As The Game Awards draw closer, fans will continue to form their summoning circles in hopes of a thrilling announcement that will satiate their hunger for new content in the Elden Ring universe.