New Game Studios Shine at TIGA Awards 2023

The UK trade body TIGA recently held its annual awards ceremony, honoring outstanding achievements in the gaming industry. This year’s awards showcased the innovation and creativity of emerging game studios, highlighting their contributions to the ever-evolving gaming landscape.

Emerging victorious from the ceremony was Dlala Studios, which claimed the prestigious Game of the Year award for their captivating creation, Disney Illusion Island. This enchanting game not only secured the top honor but also clinched the title of Best Social Game, captivating players with its immersive gameplay and captivating storyline.

Ustwo Games emerged as another notable winner, garnering recognition in two categories. With their thought-provoking game, Desta: The Memories Between, Ustwo Games not only won the Diversity Award but also received the Creativity in Games accolade. Desta: The Memories Between delves into new dimensions of storytelling, offering players a fresh and immersive gaming experience.

Sumo Digital, a prominent studio known for its exceptional craftsmanship, secured the Best Large Studio award, a testament to their dedication and talent. Additionally, they also claimed the honor of being the first recipient of the new Best Talent Development Initiative category. Sumo Digital’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering growth within the industry has garnered well-deserved recognition.

The TIGA Awards 2023 introduced two new categories to celebrate excellence in different areas. Playground Games won the Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing Award, showcasing their dedication to fostering a positive work environment. Meanwhile, Rocksteady Studios was honored with the Commitment to ESG award for their sustainable and responsible practices.

The recognition extended beyond studios to remarkable individuals who have made significant contributions to the gaming industry. Playground Games’ HR Director, Geraldine Cross, received the Outstanding Individual Award, acknowledging her exceptional leadership and contributions to the company’s success. Flix Interactive CEO John Tearle was presented with the Outstanding Leadership Award, recognizing his visionary approach to game development.

The TIGA Awards 2023 ceremony was a resounding success, with more than 350 attendees gathered at the prestigious Troxy London. This year’s winners represent a new wave of talent and innovation in the gaming industry, pushing boundaries and captivating players worldwide.

