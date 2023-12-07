Il-Kaċċaturi tal-Ohio Jiċċelebraw Staġun tal-Kaċċa taċ-Ċriev b’suċċess b’Iktar minn 70,000 ċriev maħsuda

Ohio hunters have concluded their weeklong white-tailed deer gun hunting season with an impressive total of over 70,000 deer harvested. This brings the total number of deer taken so far in 2023 to 167,732, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). While these numbers slightly dropped compared to the previous year’s figures, they remain within the three-year average of approximately 71,000 deer.

Among the top ten counties contributing to this year’s successful hunt were Coshocton, Tuscarawas, and Ashtabula, with 2,441, 2,260, and 2,189 deer taken, respectively. These counties, along with Muskingum, Knox, Carroll, Guernsey, Washington, Licking, and Harrison, have established themselves as prime hunting grounds for Ohio’s passionate hunting community.

It has been reported that a staggering number of 389,181 deer permits were issued this year, with 37,543 of those hunting licenses being bought by non-residents. The most popular out-of-state hunters hailed from Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, North Carolina, and New York.

The harvest composition was comprised of 36% antlered deer (25,044) and 64% antlerless deer (45,074). The economic impact of hunting in Ohio has been significant, with hunters contributing a staggering $1.9 billion to the state’s economy in 2022. This has been according to a report conducted by the Wildlife Management Institute, Responsive Management, and Southwick Associates.

The love for hunting was evident, as it was found that 5% of Ohio’s adult population, equivalent to around 500,000 individuals, avidly partake in this recreational pursuit. Of those hunters, an impressive 91% participate in deer hunting, making it the primary hunting activity in the state.

Looking ahead, archery season will continue until February 4, 2024, while muzzleloader season will take place from January 6 to 9. A bonus weekend of deer gun hunting will also be organized on December 16-17, providing additional opportunities for hunters to partake in their beloved pastime.

The ODNR emphasizes their commitment to the conservation and improvement of Ohio’s fish and wildlife resources, as well as their habitats for the sustainable use and appreciation by all. Such dedication ensures that Ohio’s hunting traditions will flourish for years to come.