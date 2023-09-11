Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

Aħbarijiet

L-astronawta Frank Rubio Jwaqqaf Rekord għal Jiem Kontinwi fl-Ispazju

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Settembru 11, 2023
L-astronawta Frank Rubio Jwaqqaf Rekord għal Jiem Kontinwi fl-Ispazju

Astronaut Frank Rubio has broken NASA’s single spaceflight record by spending 356 continuous days in space. Rubio, along with his fellow crew members Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineers Dmitri Petelin, has been part of the Expedition 69 crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for over a year.

Rubio’s record-breaking mission was celebrated by astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who previously held the record of 355 continuous days in space. Vande Hei congratulated Rubio during a pre-recorded space-to-ground conversation on September 5.

The current Expedition 69 crew comprises two separate groups, one of which has been on the space station for nearly a year. The other group, including Rubio, has been onboard since August 27. At the end of the month, the longest-serving crew members will depart, marking the end of their record-breaking stint in space.

Meanwhile, three new crew members are preparing to join the ISS. NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, will launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on a Soyuz MS-24 crew ship. They are scheduled to dock to the Rassvet module of the ISS just over three hours after launch.

The new crew will conduct advanced space research during their six-month-long mission. This includes microgravity science experiments that will contribute to our understanding of living conditions in space and benefit humans both on Earth and in space.

In addition to the ongoing activities on the ISS, space enthusiasts can stay updated by following the space station blog, @space_station and @ISS_Research on social media platforms. Weekly video highlights can also be found on the NASA video update page.

Sorsi:
– NASA.gov

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post relatat

Aħbarijiet

Avveniment Apple 2023: Dak kollu li trid tkun taf

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Aħbarijiet

L-M6 Ikklassifikata bħala l-Inqas Awtostrada Popolari fl-Ingilterra għat-Tieni Sena Konsekuttiva

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Aħbarijiet

Għażla tal-Aqwa Purifikatur tal-Ilma għad-Dar Tiegħek

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Tlift

Aħbarijiet

Avveniment Apple 2023: Dak kollu li trid tkun taf

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Muniti Diġitali u l-Pjan ta' De-Dollarizzazzjoni għaċ-Ċina u l-Alleati

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Karatteristiċi ġodda tal-iPhone 15 Pro u iPhone 15 Pro Max ta' Apple

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

L-Importanza tal-Kunsens tal-Cookie fil-Privatezza Online

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti