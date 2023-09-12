Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

Aħbarijiet

Bioz Tespandi s-Sħubija ma' PromoCell biex Ittejjeb ir-Riċerka taċ-Ċelloli

ByGabriel Botha

Settembru 12, 2023
Bioz Tespandi s-Sħubija ma' PromoCell biex Ittejjeb ir-Riċerka taċ-Ċelloli

Bioz, Inc., a prominent AI software company, is thrilled to announce its extended collaboration with PromoCell, a leading global manufacturer of human cells and cell culture media. PromoCell, headquartered in Germany, offers a comprehensive range of products including human primary, stem, and blood cells, as well as optimized cell culture media. Their products have gained immense recognition within the scientific community and have been cited in over 60,000 scientific publications worldwide.

This partnership expansion will allow Bioz to not only continue leveraging PromoCell’s extensive product portfolio but also enhance its capabilities in supporting academic and medical researchers in their quest for breakthroughs in cell research. By combining Bioz’s AI-powered software with PromoCell’s high-quality products, researchers will have access to cutting-edge tools and reliable resources to facilitate their experiments and studies.

PromoCell’s commitment to providing researchers with state-of-the-art cell culture media is vital to advancing scientific progress. The optimization of cell culture conditions is crucial for ensuring accurate and reproducible results in various research areas, such as cancer research, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine. By collaborating with PromoCell, Bioz aims to further empower researchers with innovative solutions that enable them to achieve superior outcomes in their research endeavors.

As the research landscape continues to evolve, this expanded partnership between Bioz and PromoCell reaffirms their shared commitment to supporting the scientific community. By synergizing their expertise, resources, and technologies, Bioz and PromoCell are poised to revolutionize cell research and contribute to advancements that improve human health and well-being.

Definizzjonijiet:
1. AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence by machines, enabling them to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence.
2. Cell Culture Media: Nutrient solutions used to support the growth and survival of cells in vitro.

Sorsi:
– [Source Article Title], [Source Article Name]
– [Source Article Title], [Source Article Name]

By Gabriel Botha

Post relatat

Aħbarijiet

X'inhi l-Awtentikazzjoni b'żewġ Fatturi? Saff Extra ta' Protezzjoni ta' Kont Online

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Aħbarijiet

Rilaxx ta' Cyberpunk 2077 2.0: Devs Iwissu lill-Utenti tal-PC biex Iċċekkjaw is-Sistemi tat-Tkessiħ tas-CPU

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Aħbarijiet

Id-Dell S3422DWG: Għażla ewlenija għal Moniters tal-Logħob Ultra Wiesgħa

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

teknoloġija

Nisfruttaw il-Potenzjal Sħiħ ta' Fiduċja Żero: Bidla fil-Paradigma fis-Sigurtà Organizzazzjoni

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Apple Se Tiżvela Lineup tal-iPhone 15 Fost Tħassib u Kompetizzjoni dwar l-Aċċess għas-Suq taċ-Ċina

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Epic Games Jippubblika l-Aġġornament ta' Fortnite 4.01 li fih l-Akkademja tal-Eroj Tiegħi

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-użu ta 'Arloġġi Atomici biex Tiskopri Materja Skura

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti