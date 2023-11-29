Garża bijodegradabbli Magħmula miċ-Ċelloli tal-Bniedem Żżomm Wegħda għat-Trattament tad-Difetti Konġenitali tal-Qalb tat-Trabi

Researchers at the University of Colorado (CU) Anschutz Medical Campus have made a significant breakthrough by developing a biodegradable patch engineered from human cells. This revolutionary patch has the potential to correct infant congenital heart defects (CHD) and reduce the need for multiple invasive surgeries. Unlike the current non-living, non-degradable patches used, this new patch is designed to integrate with the patient’s heart tissue and outlast existing solutions.

Congenital heart defects, which refer to a group of defects present at birth, affect approximately nine out of every 1,000 babies born worldwide. While some of these defects may not require treatment, more complex cases often necessitate invasive surgeries performed over a span of several years, starting in the first year of life. These surgeries commonly require the implantation of a heart patch, but current patches have limitations. They do not grow with the patient’s heart and are prone to failure due to their inability to integrate with the heart tissue.

To overcome these challenges, the CU Anschutz researchers used a combination of electrospinning and human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to create a thick, porous scaffold. Electrospinning involves the creation of nanofibers by applying electricity to a liquid solution. The team utilized biodegradable polycaprolactone (PCL) to construct the scaffold, which was then filled with fibrin, a protein found in blood clots. They seeded the scaffold with iPSCs, which demonstrated promising results after three weeks, showing integration with the scaffold and the ability to support contracting cardiomyocytes derived from iPSCs.

While further testing is required before human trials can commence, the researchers are optimistic about the potential of the biodegradable patch. It represents a significant advancement in cardiac tissue engineering and has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of CHD and other cardiac conditions. By utilizing a patient’s own cells, the ultimate goal is to generate lab-grown heart tissue that can be used to correct heart defects and reduce long-term complications.

FAQ:

Q: What are congenital heart defects (CHD)?

A: Congenital heart defects are abnormalities in the structure of the heart present at birth due to improper development during pregnancy.

Q: What is unique about the biodegradable patch developed by CU Anschutz?

A: The biodegradable patch is made from human cells and is designed to integrate with the patient’s heart tissue, addressing the limitations of current non-degradable patches.

Q: How does the patch work?

A: The patch consists of a thick, porous scaffold created through electrospinning and is filled with fibrin. It is seeded with human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) that integrate with the scaffold and support the growth of functional heart tissue.

Q: X'inhu l-impatt potenzjali ta 'din ir-riċerka?

A: The development of this biodegradable patch holds promise for reducing the need for invasive surgeries in infants with congenital heart defects and could pave the way for new treatments for other cardiac conditions.

Source: [Materials Today](https://www.materialstoday.com/)