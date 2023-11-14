Big Cloud Consultants Recognized as Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work

Big Cloud Consultants, a renowned provider of Microsoft technology services and hybrid workplace solutions, has achieved the esteemed Solutions Partner designation in the esteemed Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This recognition highlights the exceptional client support and extensive knowledge of Microsoft Modern Work Solutions offered by Big Cloud Consultants.

The Solutions Partner designation serves as a testament to the company’s remarkable ability to deliver successful customer outcomes aligned with the Microsoft Cloud. It further solidifies Big Cloud’s position as a trusted technology partner, known for its expertise and commitment to empowering clients with cutting-edge solutions.

With this accomplishment, Big Cloud Consultants reinforces its dedication to continuously enhance its knowledge and expertise, ensuring it can better serve both existing clients and prospective partners. The team’s relentless pursuit of driving increased productivity is evident in their attainment of the Solutions Partner designation within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.

Microsoft’s Solution Designations distinguish high-achieving partners from the vast ecosystem of technology service providers. Based on partner capability score, these designations replace Microsoft’s legacy gold and silver competencies, with factors such as technical capabilities, experience, and the ability to deliver successful customer outcomes aligned to the Microsoft Cloud determining the recognition. This partnership with Microsoft showcases Big Cloud Consultants’ ability to facilitate seamless collaboration, organization, learning, creation, and connection in remote and hybrid workplaces.

Big Cloud Consultants will leverage its position as a Microsoft Solutions Partner to bolster its ability to assist organizations in unlocking business success. Through their end-to-end cloud and hybrid workplace management services, which include Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Power Platform, Workspace Security, Migration Consulting, and Managed Services, they provide organizations with a technological foundation that can be built upon.

For organizations seeking innovative and effective solutions for modern work, Big Cloud Consultants is the trusted partner to turn to.

