Microsoft Paint Gets Għodda għat-Tneħħija tal-Isfond fil-Windows 11

Settembru 11, 2023
Microsoft has released an updated version of the Paint app for Windows 11 Insider builds, introducing a new background removal tool. The tech giant announced the update on its live blog, stating that the latest version of Paint includes a feature that can remove the background from any picture with just a click of a button.

The background removal tool can be found in the “Image” section of the toolbar, marked as the “Remove Background” button. Users can either let the tool automatically detect the subject in the picture or manually select the area they wish to remove using the selection tool. This feature aims to make it easier for users to edit and manipulate images in the Paint app.

The updated version of Paint, named version 11.2306.30.0, is currently rolling out to Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels. However, it is expected to be made available to all end users in the near future.

Before releasing this update, Microsoft had previously rolled out another version (11.2306.28.0) of the same update, which included a bug where a confidentiality banner leaked. The company has since addressed and fixed this issue, ensuring that the latest version is bug-free.

Microsoft is currently testing the background removal tool with a select group of Windows Insiders and is actively seeking feedback from the community. This feedback will help the company further improve the tool before it is officially released to all end users.

With this new addition, Microsoft is enhancing the capabilities of the Paint app and making it more user-friendly for Windows 11 users who frequently work with images. The background removal tool simplifies the process of removing unwanted backgrounds from pictures, allowing users to create more polished and professional-looking images within the app.

