Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

teknoloġija

Tesla Cybertruck: Drama Hubcap Fuq il-Freeway

ByGabriel Botha

Settembru 12, 2023
Tesla Cybertruck: Drama Hubcap Fuq il-Freeway

A recent sighting of Tesla’s highly-anticipated Cybertruck on a freeway in California took an unexpected turn when one of its hubcaps flew off and narrowly missed hitting a car. The incident was captured on a dashcam video uploaded to YouTube.

The video shows the Cybertruck in the second lane of traffic, when suddenly at the 10-second mark, the hubcap becomes dislodged and launches into the air. It travels a distance before crashing back down onto the fourth lane. The vehicle in front of the dashcam car brakes sharply to avoid the hubcap, but ends up driving over it, causing it to roll by the dashcam vehicle. Fortunately, the outcome was not worse, as it is impossible to predict how drivers would react in such situations.

While there could be various reasons for a hubcap falling off, such as poor attachment or design, it is unclear what caused this particular incident. Tesla’s engineers will undoubtedly investigate the matter to ensure that any necessary improvements are made before the official release of the Cybertruck.

The launch event for the Cybertruck is expected to be announced soon, following comments by Tesla CEO Elon Musk earlier this year. However, Musk’s track record with meeting deadlines raises some uncertainty. Nevertheless, the production of the Cybertruck has already begun at Tesla’s facility in Austin, Texas, according to a photo shared by the company in July.

As more details emerge, we will provide updates on Tesla’s rollout event for the highly-anticipated Cybertruck pickup.

Sources: Electrek, YouTube

Definizzjonijiet:

  • Hubcap: a decorative cover attached to the center of a vehicle’s wheel
  • Dashcam: a camera mounted on the dashboard of a vehicle to record the view of the road
  • Cybertruck: Tesla’s upcoming electric pickup truck
  • Freeway: a controlled-access highway designed for high-speed traffic
  • YouTube: a video-sharing platform

By Gabriel Botha

Post relatat

teknoloġija

Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Breath of the Wild Demo Wriet Grafika Mtejba u Ħinijiet tat-Tagħbija

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
teknoloġija

Konversazzjoni Nazzjonali Meħtieġa fuq Lira Diġitali, jgħid Uffiċjal tal-Bank of England

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teknoloġija

L-Ewwel Vantaġġ Jakkwista ID Infinita tal-Fornitur tat-Teknoloġija Bijometrika

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

Aħbarijiet

L-aħħar aħbarijiet: Skambju ta' Priġunieri mal-Iran, Approvazzjoni tal-FDA ta' Vaċċin Ġdid, Prova tal-Antitrust Kontra Google, Theddida tal-Uragan, Ritorni ta' Talk Show ta' Drew Barrymore, u Diżastru tal-Inbid fil-Portugall

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Il-Vettura Suborbitali Shepard Ġdida ta' Blue Origin tibqa' mwaħħla fuq l-art għal Aktar minn Sena

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Studju ġdid jissuġġerixxi li l-eqreb toqba sewda tad-dinja tista’ tkun 150 sena dawl 'il bogħod

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

Nikkunsidraw mill-ġdid l-Għan ta’ 10,000 Pass: Riċerka Ġdida dwar l-Għodda ta’ Passi u s-Saħħa

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti