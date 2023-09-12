Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

Prattika Ibbażata fuq l-Evidenza u l-Evoluzzjoni tal-Programm ma Tistennax Tgħallem

ByGabriel Botha

Settembru 12, 2023
Can’t Wait to Learn, War Child’s digital education program for children affected by conflict, has always been guided by scientific evidence. However, to be considered truly “evidence-based,” an intervention must meet certain criteria. Through a large-scale study in Uganda, Can’t Wait to Learn has now met these criteria, marking an exciting evolution for the program.

Evidence-based practice is the concept that occupational practices, such as nursing, education, or psychosocial support for children, should be based on scientific evidence. It involves using rigorous research processes to prove the impact of interventions, rather than relying on tradition, intuition, or personal experience. Aid organizations must be willing to hold themselves accountable to ensure they are not causing more harm than good.

The evidence-based approach starts with interventions undergoing scientific research, such as feasibility evaluations or controlled trials. Findings from these studies are used to adapt and improve the method if they are inconclusive or inadequate. If the findings are positive, the intervention progresses to the next phase of evaluation.

Can’t Wait to Learn underwent a randomized controlled trial in Uganda over the past 18 months. The study involved 1507 children from 30 schools in the Isingiro District. Half of the schools replaced regular English and math lessons with Can’t Wait to Learn to directly compare its effectiveness. The results of the study, to be published soon in a scientific journal, demonstrate that Can’t Wait to Learn not only performs better than standard education but also outperforms most EdTech programs used in similar settings.

This trial in Uganda solidifies Can’t Wait to Learn as a fully-fledged evidence-based program. It is part of a collection of 10 research studies conducted by War Child in countries like Chad, Jordan, Lebanon, and Sudan since the program’s inception. In Sudan, a study found that children improved nearly twice as much in math and nearly three times more in reading compared to the government’s learning program for out-of-school children.

This milestone in Uganda marks the beginning of Can’t Wait to Learn’s scaling journey. In line with the localization approach, implementation of the program has been handed over to the local municipality. By sharing what works and what doesn’t through research, Can’t Wait to Learn aims to promote meaningful progress towards providing free, equitable, and quality education for all children affected by conflict.

Can’t Wait to Learn was initially developed in Sudan in 2012 and has since been tested and implemented in various countries. It has reached around 100,000 children so far, with promising prospects for future growth.

Sorsi:
– Can’t Wait to Learn – War Child’s digital education program for children affected by conflict
– Mark Jordans, Professor of Child and Adolescent Global Mental Health and War Child Director of Research & Development
– Jasmine Turner, research lead for Can’t Wait to Learn

