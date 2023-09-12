Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

teknoloġija

Square Enix Tħabbar Karatteristiċi Ġodda għal Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

ByMampho Brescia

Settembru 12, 2023
Square Enix Tħabbar Karatteristiċi Ġodda għal Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

Square Enix has revealed new details about the upcoming action RPG, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, releasing for the Nintendo Switch on September 28th. This game is based on the popular anime and manga series of the same name.

The game allows players to immerse themselves in the events of the anime as they take control of Dai and the Disciples of Avan in their battle against the Dark Army. In addition to the main story mode, Square Enix has announced two exciting features that will enhance the game’s replay value.

First, there is a post-game challenge mode where players can test their skills against stronger opponents and encounter “remixed” enemies and battles. This mode will provide an additional challenge for players who have completed the main story and are looking for more content.

The second feature is the Temple of Recollection, a dungeon run mode where players can strengthen their party’s skills and spells. In this mode, players will start at level 1 and have the opportunity to enhance their abilities as they progress through the temple.

If you’re interested in getting a physical copy of Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, there is good news. Square Enix will be releasing a boxed version with full English support in Asia. Pre-orders are now available on sites like Playasia.

With these new features and the option for a physical release, fans of the Dragon Quest series and The Adventure of Dai will have even more reasons to look forward to this exciting game.

Sorsi:

– Nintendo Life

- Square Enix

By Mampho Brescia

Post relatat

teknoloġija

Is-Sema ta' No Man Jesperjenza Żieda fil-Popolarità F'nofs Starfield Hype

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teknoloġija

X'Tistenna mill-Arloġġi l-Ġodda ta' Apple: Serje 9 u Ultra 2

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknoloġija

Devil Engine: Data tar-Rilaxx tal-Edizzjoni Sħiħa Dewwem għad-9 ta' Novembru

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Tlift

Aħbarijiet

Ritratti Spy Jikxef id-Disinn tal-Bagoll tal-Karozza Elettrika ta’ Xiaomi, Miexi Lejn Produzzjoni tal-Massa tal-2024

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Is-Sema ta' No Man Jesperjenza Żieda fil-Popolarità F'nofs Starfield Hype

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

X'Tistenna mill-Arloġġi l-Ġodda ta' Apple: Serje 9 u Ultra 2

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

Apple Rumored li toffri sa 8GB RAM għall-Mudelli iPhone 15 Pro

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti