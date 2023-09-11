L-iskoperta mill-ġdid tal-Logħba Arcade Minsija ta' Nintendo, Sky Skipper

In the early days of Nintendo’s arcade games, there were hits and misses. However, in the summer of 1981, Nintendo released the game that would change everything – Donkey Kong. Designed by Shigeru Miyamoto, Donkey Kong became one of the bestselling arcade games of all time and introduced the world to Mario. But alongside the success of Donkey Kong, Miyamoto and director Genyo Takeda worked on another arcade game that has been all but forgotten – Sky Skipper.

Sky Skipper was released in limited numbers in 1981 for testing in Japanese arcades, but the response was poor. Only a few cabinets were shipped to Nintendo of America for testing with similarly lukewarm reception. The game featured a biplane collecting anthropomorphic playing cards while avoiding giant gorillas, like Donkey Kong. The graphics were impressive for its time, but the gameplay was confusing and not very engaging.

Due to its poor reception, Sky Skipper was never officially released and the cabinets’ circuit boards were repurposed for the 1982 game Popeye. Sky Skipper seemed to have been erased from existence until collector Alex Crowley became intrigued by the game and set out to uncover its mysteries. He found an original Sky Skipper printed circuit board (PCB) that had been converted to run Popeye and purchased it. With the help of his friend Mark Whiting, they managed to reverse-engineer the PCB and get Sky Skipper running again.

Crowley then recreated the Sky Skipper cabinet using an old Popeye machine with the help of Olly Cotton, who recreated the original cabinet artwork based on a black and white flyer. Another breakthrough came when arcade collector Whitney Roberts discovered that Sky Skipper had actually been present in the lobby of Nintendo of America’s headquarters. Roberts was able to confirm the authenticity of Sky Skipper and share pictures with Crowley.

The rediscovery of Sky Skipper has been a significant moment for arcade game enthusiasts. It adds to the history of Nintendo’s early arcade games and allows players to experience a piece of gaming history that was once thought to be lost.

Definizzjonijiet:

– Arcade game: a game played on a large, publicly available machine usually found in amusement arcades, restaurants, and other entertainment venues.

– PCB: Printed Circuit Board, which contains electronic components to run a game or computer system.

– Reverse-engineer: the process of analyzing a product or system to determine its design or specifications.

– Repurposed: to adapt or reuse something for a different purpose.

