Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

teknoloġija

Spazjali Ġdid RPG Starfield Karatteristiċi Popolari Sam Coe

ByRobert Andrew

Settembru 11, 2023
Spazjali Ġdid RPG Starfield Karatteristiċi Popolari Sam Coe

Sam Coe, the bisexual companion character in Bethesda’s spacefaring RPG Starfield, has quickly become a favorite among players. Portrayed by voice actor Elias Toufexis, Sam Coe stands out with his gruff cowboy vibe and distinctive voice. Toufexis, known for his roles as Adam Jensen in the Deus Ex games and L’ak on Star Trek: Discovery, brought his creative input to the development of Sam Coe, making him a well-rounded and relatable character. Despite facing backlash from some conservative gamers, Toufexis proudly portrayed Sam Coe as bisexual, emphasizing the importance of diversity and representation in games. The character’s romantic options are open to players of any gender. Toufexis also revealed that he adored Sam Coe from the beginning, as the character had many similarities to himself.

Toufexis also shared his thoughts on the potential impact of AI in the voice acting industry. While he believes that AI cannot fully replace real actors, he acknowledges that it could take away certain roles and job opportunities. With his distinctive voice and iconic performances like Sam Coe, Toufexis feels that big roles are likely to remain safe from AI replication. However, he emphasizes the importance of protecting actors’ livelihoods and standing up against the unauthorized use of their voices for profit or promotion. Overall, Toufexis remains optimistic that people will continue to appreciate and seek out the authenticity of real acting versus AI-generated voices.

Source: Article

**Definizzjonijiet:**
– RPG: Logħba ta' rwol
– Companion character: A non-player character (NPC) who can join the player as a companion and often provides additional support or storyline in a game.
– Voice actor: A performer who lends their voice to characters in video games, animations, and other forms of media.
– Bisexual: Attracted to both males and females.
– Backlash: Negative or hostile reaction.
– Representation: The depiction or portrayal of a diverse range of individuals or groups in media, such as games, to reflect and include different identities and experiences.

Sorsi:
– [Article on Bethesda’s Starfield](example.com/source1)
– [Elias Toufexis’ Twitter](example.com/source2)

By Robert Andrew

Post relatat

teknoloġija

Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Breath of the Wild Demo Wriet Grafika Mtejba u Ħinijiet tat-Tagħbija

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
teknoloġija

Konversazzjoni Nazzjonali Meħtieġa fuq Lira Diġitali, jgħid Uffiċjal tal-Bank of England

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teknoloġija

L-Ewwel Vantaġġ Jakkwista ID Infinita tal-Fornitur tat-Teknoloġija Bijometrika

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

xjenza

Il-Vettura Suborbitali Shepard Ġdida ta' Blue Origin tibqa' mwaħħla fuq l-art għal Aktar minn Sena

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Studju ġdid jissuġġerixxi li l-eqreb toqba sewda tad-dinja tista’ tkun 150 sena dawl 'il bogħod

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

Nikkunsidraw mill-ġdid l-Għan ta’ 10,000 Pass: Riċerka Ġdida dwar l-Għodda ta’ Passi u s-Saħħa

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Nesploraw l-Evoluzzjoni tat-Tadam: Minn Selvaġġ għal Wonderful

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti