Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

teknoloġija

Avvanzata fil-Materjal tal-Iżolatur Topoloġiku għandu Potenzjal għal Elettronika Avvanzata u Computing Quantum

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Settembru 12, 2023
Avvanzata fil-Materjal tal-Iżolatur Topoloġiku għandu Potenzjal għal Elettronika Avvanzata u Computing Quantum

A recent breakthrough in the field of topological insulator materials could have significant implications for advanced electronics and quantum computing, according to researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

Topological insulator materials are a new phase of material that possess insulating properties internally while exhibiting conductive properties on their surface. This unique characteristic makes them highly desirable for various applications, including quantum computing.

Using only an electric field, scientists at ORNL have successfully transformed a normal insulator into a magnetic topological insulator. This groundbreaking achievement allows electricity to flow freely across the material’s surface and edges without any energy dissipation, paving the way for the development of high-speed, low-power electronics.

The research, led by Mina Yoon of ORNL, holds promise for numerous practical applications. This includes next-generation electronics, spintronics, and quantum computing.

By inducing polarization switching of the ferroelectric substrate through the electric field, the researchers were able to create different magnetic and topological states within the material. This breakthrough in controlling quantum states could revolutionize the field of electronics and computing.

The findings have been published in the scientific journal 2D Materials under the title “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films”. The study was funded by the Basic Energy Sciences and the Quantum Science Center.

Sorsi:

– “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films” by Wei Luo, Mao-Hua Du, Fernando A Reboredo, and Mina Yoon, 2D Materials

– Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post relatat

teknoloġija

L-Importanza tal-Kunsens tal-Cookie fil-Privatezza Online

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknoloġija

Santa Cruz Tiżvela eMTB Ħfief: The Heckler SL

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
teknoloġija

LG Tiżvela TV MAGNIT Micro LED ta' 118-il pulzier

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tlift

teknoloġija

L-Importanza tal-Kunsens tal-Cookie fil-Privatezza Online

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Avvanzata fil-Materjal tal-Iżolatur Topoloġiku għandu Potenzjal għal Elettronika Avvanzata u Computing Quantum

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Santa Cruz Tiżvela eMTB Ħfief: The Heckler SL

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

L-M6 Ikklassifikata bħala l-Inqas Awtostrada Popolari fl-Ingilterra għat-Tieni Sena Konsekuttiva

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti