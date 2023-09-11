Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

teknoloġija

Google Camera 9.0 Update brings New Features to Pixel Phones

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Settembru 11, 2023
Google Camera 9.0 Update brings New Features to Pixel Phones

Google Camera app version 9.0 has been released with a new user interface and modes. Initially appearing on the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the update has now started making its way to other Pixel devices. However, it seems that the update requires Android 14, as it needs Android SDK 34 as a minimum requirement.

The update was shared on the Google News Telegram channel, along with an APK file that users can install on their Pixel phones. It should be noted that this update may only work on devices running the Android 14 Beta since the stable version of Android 14 is not yet available.

Some of the new features in Google Camera 9.0 include a switch to easily flip between photo and video modes, specific capture modes for each mode, quick settings accessed through swipe gestures, and a redesigned layout with flip-flopped gallery and selfie buttons. The update also introduces a new themed icon.

The version number for this update is 9.0.115.561695573.37. Based on the Android 14 requirement, it is likely that the official release of this camera update will coincide with the launch of the Pixel 8 or when stable Android 14 becomes available. It is not clear where this build originated from, but it is now available for download.

If you are interested in trying out the new Google Camera 9.0, you can download it using the link provided by the Google News Telegram channel.

Sources: Google News (Telegram)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post relatat

teknoloġija

Apple Tintroduċi iPhone tal-Ġenerazzjoni li jmiss b'Port Universali għall-Iċċarġjar

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknoloġija

Apple Tiżvela Lineup Ġdid tal-iPhone u Qtar Lightning Port

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknoloġija

Avveniment ta' Tnedija ta' Settembru ta' Apple: Aġġornamenti Inkrementali għal Apparat Popolari

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Tlift

xjenza

L-astronawta Loral O'Hara se Tnedija fl-Istazzjon Spazjali Internazzjonali

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-astronawta Frank Rubio u l-Ekwipaġġ se jirritornaw lejn id-Dinja Wara Sena fl-Ispazju

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Apple Tintroduċi iPhone tal-Ġenerazzjoni li jmiss b'Port Universali għall-Iċċarġjar

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Predatur Apex Preistoriku Skopert: Iltaqa' ma' Pampaphoneus Biccai

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti