Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

teknoloġija

Missjoni: Impossibbli – Dead Reckoning Parti Ewwel: Filmati Esklussivi Meħlus

ByRobert Andrew

Settembru 12, 2023
Missjoni: Impossibbli – Dead Reckoning Parti Ewwel: Filmati Esklussivi Meħlus

IGN has released an exclusive 10-minute footage from the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One film, showcasing Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt in action at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The movie will be available digitally on October 10 and on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 31 (November 1 in Australia).

The digital release of the film will include behind-the-scenes looks at the film’s daring stunts and footage that was not included in the theatrical release. Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton will provide commentary on each scene, offering viewers an in-depth understanding of the film’s compelling moments.

The bonus content will also feature explorations of the exotic filming locations in Abu Dhabi and Rome, showcasing how the thrilling sequences were shot. Additionally, audiences will get a behind-the-scenes look at the breathtaking city of Venice and witness the dedication and commitment of the cast as they trained for their roles.

The release will also include extended footage of one of the biggest stunts in cinema history, showcasing Tom Cruise launching a motorcycle off a cliff. The dangerous speed flying stunts in the film will also be explained in detail, highlighting the training techniques involved.

Another highlight of the bonus content is a featurette on the climactic train sequence, offering insights into how it was captured on film. The director and editor will also share some breathtaking deleted shots that didn’t make the final cut of the movie.

Fans of the Mission: Impossible franchise are eagerly awaiting the release of Dead Reckoning Part One, which has been described as a fun, intense, and self-reflexive action saga. Tom Cruise’s performance in the film has garnered praise from IGN readers, who voted it as his best movie.

Sors: IGN (l-ebda URL ipprovdut)

By Robert Andrew

Post relatat

teknoloġija

macOS Sonoma: X'għandek Tistenna mill-Aħħar Verżjoni ta' macOS

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
teknoloġija

Serje 9 tal-Għassa Carbon-Newtrali ta' Apple: Ħarsa Eqreb lejn l-Impatt Akbar tal-Klima

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teknoloġija

Apple Tintroduċi Iċċarġjar USB-C għal iPhone 15 u AirPods Pro

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tlift

teknoloġija

macOS Sonoma: X'għandek Tistenna mill-Aħħar Verżjoni ta' macOS

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

Nintroduċu l-iPhone 15 Ġdid: Karatteristiċi Mtejba u Għodda Dynamic Island

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Serje 9 tal-Għassa Carbon-Newtrali ta' Apple: Ħarsa Eqreb lejn l-Impatt Akbar tal-Klima

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Apple Tintroduċi Iċċarġjar USB-C għal iPhone 15 u AirPods Pro

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti