Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

teknoloġija

L-Importanza ta' Mudell Kunċettwali fil-Personalizzazzjoni fil-Marketing Diġitali

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Settembru 11, 2023
L-Importanza ta' Mudell Kunċettwali fil-Personalizzazzjoni fil-Marketing Diġitali

Strategic vision and personalization are key elements in successful digital marketing. However, many organizations struggle to implement effective personalization initiatives because they lack a means to conceptualize its essence. Without a strategic framework, personalization remains confined to tactical applications, hindering scalability.

McKinsey’s paradigm of the 4 D’s – Data, Decisioning, Design, and Distribution – provides a structured approach to personalization at scale. However, there is a lack of practical guidance on executing the “Decisioning” aspect. This can lead to fragmented customer experiences and ineffective decision-making.

At the heart of every conceptual model for personalization lie three pivotal components: stages, offers, and conditions. Stages represent the phases of the customer journey and provide the canvas for personalized experiences. Offers are the personalized touchpoints within each stage, transforming generic interactions into personal dialogues. Conditions are the guiding principles that govern which offers are presented to which customers, considering factors such as customer attributes, behaviors, and context.

Visualizing the personalization model is crucial to its success. Just as a house needs a blueprint, a personalization strategy requires a blueprint to discuss the strategy, agree on offers and conditions, and define implementation requirements. Positive statements are used to define conditions, avoiding confusion or duplication. Multiple models can be created for different contexts and channels, allowing for more effective personalization strategies.

Overall, a robust conceptual model forms the bedrock of effective decision-making in personalization. By visualizing the model and aligning on offers and conditions, organizations can create highly targeted and impactful personalization strategies in their digital marketing efforts.

Sorsi:
– Source: The Gist
– References: McKinsey, Stephen Covey’s “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People”

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post relatat

teknoloġija

Il-Wasla tal-iPhone 15: X'Tistenna

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teknoloġija

Windows Tneħħi gradwalment Sewwieqa tal-Istampatur ta' Partijiet Terzi: Dak Li Trid Taf

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
teknoloġija

Breakthrough tad-DNA Issolvi Każ Kesħin ta 'Għexieren ta' Deċennji, iwassal għal Akkużi ta' Qtil

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tlift

Aħbarijiet

L-Avveniment ta’ Settembru ta’ Apple Tiżvela Aġġornamenti għal iPhone, AirPods, u Apple Watch

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

Il-KJM K3 Projector: Soluzzjoni ta 'Divertiment Bright u Versatili

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Il-Wasla tal-iPhone 15: X'Tistenna

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Windows Tneħħi gradwalment Sewwieqa tal-Istampatur ta' Partijiet Terzi: Dak Li Trid Taf

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti