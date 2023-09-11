Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

teknoloġija

Karatteristika ġdida ta' Ħlas mingħajr Flus Tqajjem Tħassib dwar il-Privatezza

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Settembru 11, 2023
Karatteristika ġdida ta' Ħlas mingħajr Flus Tqajjem Tħassib dwar il-Privatezza

A new cashless payment feature introduced by Samsung has sparked concerns about privacy among some users. The feature allows users to make payments using their Samsung devices, such as phones or watches, eliminating the need to carry physical money or cards. While this may be convenient for some, others are worried about the potential privacy implications.

Some users expressed their indifference towards the feature, stating that as cash users who do not own Samsung devices, it is irrelevant to them. They also questioned the need for a privacy policy for money itself. However, there are those who find the situation amusing, believing that Samsung will likely address any privacy concerns with a patch in the future.

On the other hand, there are individuals who have concerns about the security of making payments through electronic devices. They prefer the traditional method of paying with a card, citing a past experience of being robbed as a reason for their choice. They would rather draw and swipe their card at the counter, rather than relying on electronic gadgets.

While there are mixed opinions regarding the new cashless payment feature, it has certainly generated discussion among users. The concerns raised highlight the importance of privacy and security when it comes to making electronic payments.

Sorsi:

– [Source 1: “Link to the source article”]

– [Source 2: “Link to the source article”]

Definizzjonijiet:

– Cashless payment: A method of making payments electronically, without the use of physical cash.

– Privacy: The right to keep personal information and activities protected from unauthorized access or intrusion.

– Security: Measures taken to protect individuals and their information from threats or risks.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post relatat

teknoloġija

Iż-Żieda ta' Aċċess Bikri Imħallas fl-Industrija tal-Logħob

Settembru 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teknoloġija

Apple Tiffaċċja Sfidi fiċ-Ċina hekk kif l-iPhone 15 M'għandux Karatteristiċi Ġodda u l-Ekonomija titbaxxa

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
teknoloġija

Apple Tiżvela Prodotti Ġodda u tiffoka fuq is-Sostenibbiltà Ambjentali

Settembru 13, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

Aħbarijiet

Mythic Protocol Jiġbor $6.5M f'Finanzjament taż-Żerriegħa għall-Iżvilupp tal-Ekosistema tad-Divertiment

Settembru 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Neil deGrasse Tyson u Lindsey Nyx Walker Jikkollaboraw fuq Ktieb Ġdid, "To Infinity and Beyond: A Journey of Cosmic Discovery"

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Iż-Żieda ta' Aċċess Bikri Imħallas fl-Industrija tal-Logħob

Settembru 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Apple Tiffaċċja Sfidi fiċ-Ċina hekk kif l-iPhone 15 M'għandux Karatteristiċi Ġodda u l-Ekonomija titbaxxa

Settembru 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti