ByRobert Andrew

Settembru 11, 2023
Is-Soċjetà tar-Ritmu tal-Qalb tħejji ruħha għat-Tieni Avveniment Annwali tal-HRX f'Seattle

The Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) is preparing for its second annual HRX event, a global health and technology conference that brings together professionals from the healthcare and technology industries. The conference aims to challenge the status quo and transform patient care through innovation and collaboration.

HRX 2023 will take place from September 21-23, 2023, at the new Summit convention center in Seattle. The unique one-room setting of the venue is designed to maximize engagement and foster creativity and collaboration among attendees.

The conference will feature a variety of programming focused on cardiovascular digital health. Sessions will include solutions-focused discussions and presentations on topics such as emerging virtual care models, the impact of digital technology on health inequities, and perspectives on digital health funding.

Additionally, HRX AbstracX, powered by the Cardiovascular Digital Health Journal, will showcase 15 selected innovators who will present their work in 10-minute oral presentations. The conference will also feature a pitch competition, where five selected teams will compete for cash prizes from funders.

Executive Co-Producers Dr. Sana M. Al-Khatib and Dr. Jagmeet P. Singh expressed excitement about the upcoming conference and its potential to create collaborations and advance technological approaches to patient care. They believe that the future of healthcare lies in virtual, digital, and cutting-edge technologies.

The Heart Rhythm Society is dedicated to promoting education and advocacy for cardiac arrhythmia professionals and patients, with a focus on advancing the field of electrophysiology.

For more information on HRX 2023, please visit the official website.

