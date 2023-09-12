Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

teknoloġija

Il-Proġett Gutenberg u l-Microsoft Joħolqu Eluf ta’ Awdjokotba Ħieles billi Jużaw Teknoloġija Neural Test-to-Speech

ByGabriel Botha

Settembru 12, 2023
Il-Proġett Gutenberg u l-Microsoft Joħolqu Eluf ta’ Awdjokotba Ħieles billi Jużaw Teknoloġija Neural Test-to-Speech

Project Gutenberg and Microsoft have partnered to overcome the challenges of audiobooks by creating thousands of free audiobooks using neural text-to-speech (TTS) technology. Traditionally, audiobooks read by human beings often come with a one-time fee or subscription, and free audiobooks are usually read in a computerized voice that lacks naturalness. The neural TTS feature, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), generates speech that closely resembles human voices in terms of emotion and intonation.

One of the biggest hurdles in creating audiobooks is the amount of time required for recording, editing, and publishing. However, with the help of Microsoft AI, Project Gutenberg has significantly reduced this process by automatically producing high-quality audiobooks from existing online e-books. By leveraging recent advancements in neural TTS, the team has been able to convert a wide collection of books into open-license audiobooks.

To access the audiobooks, users can browse the Project Gutenberg Open Audiobook Collection and listen to them directly on the website. The collection is available on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and the Internet Archive. All the audiobooks are public domain works, primarily featuring classic authors like William Shakespeare, Mark Twain, and Leo Tolstoy.

This collaboration between Project Gutenberg and Microsoft aims to make literature more accessible and democratize access to high-quality audiobooks. Whether for educational purposes or entertainment during long drives, the free audiobook collection offers a wide range of titles for users to enjoy.

Sorsi:
– “Project Gutenberg and Microsoft Team up to Create Free Audiobooks.” ZDNet. (No URL)
– “How to Convert Kindle Books to Audiobooks.” Epubor. (No URL)

By Gabriel Botha

Post relatat

teknoloġija

Apple Watch Serje 9: Karatteristiċi Mtejba u Għażla Newtrali tal-Karbonju

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
teknoloġija

Ħażniet ta 'Wall Street Imħallta hekk kif Apple Kicks Off Event Fall, Investituri Jistennew Dejta dwar l-Inflazzjoni

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teknoloġija

L-Apple Watch Series 9: Karatteristiċi ġodda u Titjib

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Tlift

teknoloġija

Il-Proġett Gutenberg u l-Microsoft Joħolqu Eluf ta’ Awdjokotba Ħieles billi Jużaw Teknoloġija Neural Test-to-Speech

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

L-introduzzjoni tal-iPhone 15 u l-iPhone 15 Plus: Karatteristiċi ġodda u Titjib

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Apple Watch Serje 9: Karatteristiċi Mtejba u Għażla Newtrali tal-Karbonju

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Ħażniet ta 'Wall Street Imħallta hekk kif Apple Kicks Off Event Fall, Investituri Jistennew Dejta dwar l-Inflazzjoni

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti