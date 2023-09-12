Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

teknoloġija

Apple se tintroduċi FineWoven Apple Watch Band bħala Sostitut tal-Ġilda

ByRobert Andrew

Settembru 12, 2023
Apple se tintroduċi FineWoven Apple Watch Band bħala Sostitut tal-Ġilda

Apple is set to unveil a new fabric material called FineWoven that will replace leather for both iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. The decision to drop leather products may be an environmentally conscious one, as leather production has a high carbon footprint. The move is expected to be officially announced during today’s event, alongside the release of the iPhone 15 lineup and new Apple Watch models.

Previous rumors about Apple dropping leather iPhone cases have been confirmed. Instead of leather, Apple will be using a woven fabric material for the upcoming iPhone 15 cases. Reports from reliable sources such as UnclePan, DuanRui, and MajinBu have all supported this claim. This woven-style design made from a leather alternative is expected to offer a premium alternative to leather cases.

Apple is also moving away from leather for its Apple Watch bands. In line with this, long-time Apple Watch partner Hermès has removed all mentions of the wearable and compatible bands from its website. This suggests that the shift away from leather may be quick for the Apple Watch as well.

Prototype images of the upcoming FineWoven Apple Watch bands have been leaked by a Twitter user known as Kosutami, who has a track record of obtaining prototype Apple products. These sneak previews provide a glimpse of what customers can expect from the new fabric material.

Apple’s decision to replace leather with a more sustainable option reflects the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility. The FineWoven material is poised to offer users a stylish and eco-friendly alternative to leather iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

Sorsi:
– Twitter user Kosutami
– Social media leaks from UnclePan, DuanRui, and MajinBu
– Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s reports
– Hermès company website removals

By Robert Andrew

Post relatat

teknoloġija

Bonitasoft Rikonoxxut bħala Mexxej fis-Software tal-Awtomazzjoni tal-Proċess Diġitali

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teknoloġija

Gwerra Totali: Pharaoh Joffri Mekkaniċi Eċitanti Ġodda f'Formula Familjari

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teknoloġija

Starfield jista' jilħaq 60FPS fuq Xbox Series X? Testijiet tal-Funderija Diġitali Agħti Tama!

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Tlift

Aħbarijiet

Il-Kostanti ta' Hubble: Tiżvela r-Rata ta' Espansjoni tal-Univers

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Bonitasoft Rikonoxxut bħala Mexxej fis-Software tal-Awtomazzjoni tal-Proċess Diġitali

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-Istejjer Untold: L-Ewwel Nisa Astronawti tal-Amerika

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Gwerra Totali: Pharaoh Joffri Mekkaniċi Eċitanti Ġodda f'Formula Familjari

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti